Irish Examiner view: Naming of new health secretary is hardly a surprise

It is entirely possible that after a “worldwide search”, senior civil servant Robert Watt was identified as the best candidate to be appointed permanent secretary-general of the Department of Health.

It is even more possible, though, that the long-flagged appointment will deepen cynicism and strengthen the views that a tight, all but impenetrable golden circle runs this country. That impression is hardly softened by the concession that Mr Watt will temporarily waive an €81,000 pay hike.