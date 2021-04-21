Irish Examiner view: Naming of new health secretary is hardly a surprise

It is entirely possible that after a “worldwide search”, senior civil servant Robert Watt was identified as the best candidate to be appointed permanent secretary-general of the Department of Health.
It is even more possible, though, that the long-flagged appointment will deepen cynicism and strengthen the views that a tight, all but impenetrable golden circle runs this country. That impression is hardly softened by the concession that Mr Watt will temporarily waive an €81,000 pay hike.
Mr Watt was secretary-general of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and historians may, in time, discover the impact he had there, even though reform in public affairs far too often still seems a remote, academic idea.
The government broke with convention when it appointed Garda Commission Drew Harris from outside the force. That decision has had a positive, welcome impact. It has led to other appointments from outside An Garda Síochána. That break with tradition is also a very alive challenge for Mr Watt to justify his appointment. Let’s hope he can.