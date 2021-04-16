Irish Examiner view: Celebrating raw courage of Antarctic explorers

Are heroism and bravery now redundant values?
Irish Examiner view: Celebrating raw courage of Antarctic explorers

An Post has issued four stamps celebrating eight Irish men who played a significant role in the epic Antarctic expeditions of the 1800s and early 1900s.

Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 08:47

April 24 will mark the 105th anniversary of the beginning of the 1,300km voyage of the James Caird, from Elephant Island in the South Shetland Islands to South Georgia.

Historians regard the voyage of the crew of six, in a small, modified lifeboat, through the Furious Fifties, as one of the greatest small-boat journeys ever completed.

The 21 men rescued because of that heroism, including that of Kerryman Tom Crean, would hardly have argued.

It may be vanity to imagine that such a feat might never be repeated, or, more particularly, might need to be repeated.

The other side of that coin is the indulgence that heroism and bravery are old values made all but redundant in our technological, uber-connected world.

Nevertheless, the raw, hard-nosed courage of eight Irish Antarctic explorers has been recognised in a new series of stamps.

Though this recognition is overdue, it begs a question all of us have asked ourselves at one time or another. 

What would we, in those do-or-die circumstances, have done? How would we have fared?

Read More

Irish Antarctic explorers remembered with special commemorative stamps

More in this section

Prime Minister's Questions Irish Examiner view: British prime minister Boris Johnson is up to his old tricks
Irish Examiner view: Family of George Nkencho meet justice minister Helen McEntee Irish Examiner view: Family of George Nkencho meet justice minister Helen McEntee
FILE PHOTO While the delivery of 200 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is being delayed due to blood clo Irish Examiner view: Welcome clarity in removing ambiguity around vaccines
Irish Examiner view: Celebrating raw courage of Antarctic explorers

Irish Examiner view: A lot of expectations put on new insurance guidelines

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices