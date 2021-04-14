Irish Examiner view: Long-term planning offers the best options

The delivery of infrastructure, physical or social, begins with informed long-term planning. That delivery depends, largely, on politicians whose primary interest is power. Politicians achieve and maintain power, again largely, by delivering short-term objectives. Long-term planning, and the commitment of resources that entails, can run counter to the pressing election needs of vulnerable members of parliament. Striking a balance between using resources for immediate gain — career survival — or a project that may not deliver until after that politician has quit public life is a constant, underrated challenge. Prospects, patronage and prudence can be, and often are, in conflict. Muddle and delay, frustration and poor outcomes can ensue.

The mythical National Childrens' Hospital, first discussed in 1998, is today's glaring example. It is a goad that undermines on a daily basis, and certainly every time another €50m is added to the still-counting €2bn-plus cost, any reasonable citizen's capacity to have faith in how we deliver these projects.