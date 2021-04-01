Irish Examiner view: Sudocrem a hit with Madonna

It has the feel of an April fool’s joke but there was nothing fabricated about the playful headlines rejoicing that global celebrity Madonna had a tub of Irish-produced Sudocrem on her bathroom shelf.

It was also revealing that eagle-eyed Irish viewers looked right past the scantily clad superstar to spot the household must-have that has helped us negotiate everything from nappy rash to bedsores since it was developed here in the 1930s.