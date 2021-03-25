Irish Examiner View: Journalism must be protected and valued

This week marks the introduction by the Irish Examiner of a subscription service for digital content. The move follows investment in content, resources and new technology over the past 18 months, much of which has been implemented while staff work remotely due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It also involves investment in sustaining the highest quality journalism. As we evolve from a purely print media to digital, our values remain the same: a commitment to the accurate, non-biased telling of Ireland’s story. That commitment hasn’t changed since our first edition of August 30, 1841.