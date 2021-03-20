Irish Examiner view: Spring equinox and shoots of hope

St Brigid might have us believe that spring starts on February 1, but the first official day of spring arrives this weekend with the spring equinox, which marks a time of equal daylight and darkness around the world.

Spring is traditionally a time of hope and new beginnings and we can do with large servings of both after a long, hard winter which has taken such a heavy toll. Coronavirus has claimed more than 2.7m lives worldwide and it has wreaked havoc on our daily lives, economy, and relationships in ways that are not yet fully evident.