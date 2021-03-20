Irish Examiner view: Spring equinox and shoots of hope

Prospect of a post-pandemic world is now within our sights
Irish Examiner view: Spring equinox and shoots of hope

A spring lamb walks past daffodils in a field in County Cavan on a sunny spring day. Traditionally a time of hope and new beginnings, we can do with large servings of both after a long, hard winter which has taken such a heavy toll.

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 07:07

St Brigid might have us believe that spring starts on February 1, but the first official day of spring arrives this weekend with the spring equinox, which marks a time of equal daylight and darkness around the world.

Spring is traditionally a time of hope and new beginnings and we can do with large servings of both after a long, hard winter which has taken such a heavy toll. Coronavirus has claimed more than 2.7m lives worldwide and it has wreaked havoc on our daily lives, economy, and relationships in ways that are not yet fully evident.

Yet there is reason to be hopeful as the AstraZeneca vaccine was deemed “absolutely safe” by the Health Products Regulatory Authority yesterday. There is still a way to go, with public health experts warning that it may be June before restrictions are eased significantly.

We have made a lot of progress, though, and while vaccination rollout has been slower and more halting than we would have hoped, the prospect of a post-pandemic world — however it might look — is now within our sights.

Read More

Gardaí warn Covid 'doesn't take a weekend off' as more than 15,000 fines issued

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: We've reached a milestone in publishing Irish Examiner view: We've reached a milestone in publishing
Irish Examiner view: A victory for gender equality at Cheltenham Irish Examiner view: A victory for gender equality at Cheltenham
Irish Examiner view: Running down post office networks an act of vandalism Irish Examiner view: Running down post office networks an act of vandalism
equinoxspringst brigid#covid-19pandemic
Irish Examiner view: Spring equinox and shoots of hope

Irish Examiner view: Survivors at centre of our national day

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices