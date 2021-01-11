Irish Examiner view: Fire alert needed

A large fire at a grain storage facility at the Ringaskiddy Deepwater Berth, Co Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 09:01

People living on the fringes of Cork Harbour awoke to a huge fire on Saturday morning. As is naturally the case, in an environment that plays host to myriad chemical plants, there was some concern until it was established that there was no immediate threat to the public.

The fire at the R&H Hall grain storage facility was the third at that facility in recent months. It was dealt with quickly and admirably by the fire services who continue to monitor the situation. The fire underlined again the vulnerability, particularly the psychological vulnerability, created by uncertainty. It seems long past the time that a quick and reliable alerts system was put in place to keep harbour residents informed of the status of any fire in their area. In the unlikely event of a real catastrophe, such a service would help contain the kind of panic that costs lives.

As one would be so easily set up — a lively transition year class could design and establish one in a few hours — it is difficult to understand why one is not already in place.

Port of Cork blaze prompts calls for air monitors and emergency communications


 

cork harbourfirechemicalsr&h hall
