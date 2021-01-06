Irish Examiner view: Unsung heroes of the pandemic

More than two-thirds of the 15m coronavirus vaccines shipped within the US remain unused. Picture: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Wed, 06 Jan, 2021 - 08:24

Even in a world where once-reliable societies seem increasingly unhinged, yesterday’s announcement from America that more than two-thirds of the 15m coronavirus vaccines shipped within the US remain unused signals a new, all but unimaginable darkness. 

In New York, not so long ago America’s epicentre of the pandemic, hospitals have dispensed less than half the allocated doses. New York’s main public hospital network has only administered 31%. 

There is an even lower uptake for New York overall, where fewer than one-in-five of the 896,000 doses shipped since mid-December have been administered. This seems incomprehensible.

There are probably many reasons for this dysfunction but it is difficult not to feel at least a frisson of anger at the wasted opportunity especially as most Europeans would jump at the opportunity to avail of a vaccine. So too would workers who provide support and services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Indeed, workers in that sector seem unsung heroes of the pandemic, even if the Cope Foundation, which works with almost 3,000 children or adults, has warned services will have to be curtailed because of Covid-19.

It seems pretty close to miraculous that there has not been a significant outbreak of Covid in one of these settings, especially residential ones. Good fortune may have played a part but the responsible and disciplined behaviour of those at the coalface is by far the most significant factor. Take a bow.

