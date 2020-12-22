Irish Examiner view: Charities fill gap left by the State

It is of course to be celebrated that Focus Ireland helped more than 1,100 households get a new home during the year coming to an end.

Launching a Christmas appeal the charity said 940 of those homes were delivered since the pandemic arrived among us.

The organisation also helped almost 400 households — including 194 families — avoid homelessness by supporting them in one way or another.

This is good, important work, unquestionably praiseworthy in every way except one — why in this rich country does anyone have to depend on charity to get a roof over their head?

Why, in the country ranked among the world's top countries in a United Nations report earlier this month, do so many have to rely on the kindness of strangers to satisfy the most basic need?

Can we not afford to house those who need housing? Exactly.

Launching their Christmas appeal the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) expressed the same conundrum through a different metric.

SVP national president, Rose McGowan said: “We reckon we will have 160,000 calls before the end of the year. People do not ring up looking for food if they don’t need it.

"I think we need to realise that people don't want to be reliant on the Saint Vincent de Paul.”

There are many institutionalised reasons so many of our fellow citizens are in such straits and the pandemic has added to them.

However, on the cusp of our tribute festival to all things material, there are other, darker reasons, one we can change it we wish.