Irish Examiner View: Even our leaders bow to the magic of the 'Late Late Toy Show'

Without meaning to sound like the Christmas grinch, where else in the world would the media carry reports that the country’s leader would time an important speech to avoid a clash with a TV show, as happened here this week?

Several reports indicated that Taoiseach Micheál Martin intended to ensure his lockdown exit speech did not interfere with the widely loved Late Late Toy Show, which airs tonight on RTE1 at 9.30pm.

The national broadcaster was even reporting today that the Taoiseach’s speech would be made “before the Toy Show”, a measure of the remarkable and deserved success of one of TV’s most popular shows but also, perhaps, an indication of how small and insular the Irish media bubble can be.

Then again, this is no time for bah humbug as now, more than ever, we need the annual Toy Show sparkle which brings joy to so many viewers not just in Ireland, but all over the world where the Irish diaspora tune in for a little taste of home.

The wait is almost over. The #LateLateToyShow is on tonight! We asked Irish families overseas to tell us why they'll be watching too 🎄 pic.twitter.com/eVKTeGbCJM — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 27, 2020

Host Ryan Tubridy says tonight’s show is about determination and resilience and it reflects what Irish people have been about all year.

That is a particularly apt message for children, many of whom have lost grandparents in the pandemic or have not seen them in months.

Bring on the magic, then, and let us escape the doom for a few joyous hours.