Irish Examiner View: Hold public inquiry into Pat Finucane killing

Much of our history, as weekend events underlined, is contested. Events are seen through one prism or another and remembering them is as often as not an expression of one view, often the victors' view, sometimes the victims' view. It is sometimes impossible, to reach a definitive history but unless every effort is made, unless all the facts are weighed then we are left with myths and legends all too easily exploited

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called on the British government to fulfill an agreement reached almost 20 years ago when it agreed to hold a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast lawyer Pat Finucane. Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis — the 15th since Finucane's 1989 killing — is expected to decide this month on whether a public inquiry will be held or not.

As there have been several inquiries into the North's terrorism, official or otherwise, it is hard to think a new inquiry might reveal more horrifying depths of deceit or horror. The details may be new, the behaviour all too well documented and felt.

Hold the inquiry, face the truth, and move on.