Irish Examiner View: Bank fine will be paid by  customers

Irish Examiner View: Bank fine will be paid by  customers

KBC have been fined by the Central Bank over the way it handled tracker mortgages.

Friday, September 25, 2020 - 10:35 AM

Even as many of the world's foremost banks are implicated in money-laundering schemes driving terrorism and international crime Ireland's tracker mortgage scandal should not be forgotten. It was on a more intimate scale, it reached into homes in destructive ways. It was a  conspiratorial breach of trust and abuse of position showing the arrogance that has undermined so many of our pillar institutions.

Because of that scandal, the Central Bank imposed a fine of €26m, reduced to €18.3m, on KBC Bank Ireland. That regional KBC bank reported a net profit of €32m after-tax and impairments for 2019. KBC's worldwide profits for 2019 stand at €2,489m. Though hardly as soft-touch as a €13bn tax fine on Apple - 2019 revenue $260bn - the KBC fine may not be transformative - especially as it will be paid, one way or another, by the bank's customers.

This scandal, and the money-laundering scandals, show that fining banks is a kind of pointless virtue signalling. Now, if the individuals working in these banks were made personally responsible...

Read More

KBC fined €18.3m for 'serious failings' to tracker mortgage customers

 

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: Using prisons to silence critics Irish Examiner View: Using prisons to silence critics
Coronavirus - Thu Jul 2, 2020 Irish Examiner View: Solidarity is vital in face of coronavirus siege
Irish Examiner View: Calling time on public payphones Irish Examiner View: Calling time on public payphones
bankmoney launderingtracker mortgage

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices