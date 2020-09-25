Irish Examiner View: Bank fine will be paid by  customers

Even as many of the world's foremost banks are implicated in money-laundering schemes driving terrorism and international crime Ireland's tracker mortgage scandal should not be forgotten. It was on a more intimate scale, it reached into homes in destructive ways. It was a conspiratorial breach of trust and abuse of position showing the arrogance that has undermined so many of our pillar institutions.

Because of that scandal, the Central Bank imposed a fine of €26m, reduced to €18.3m, on KBC Bank Ireland. That regional KBC bank reported a net profit of €32m after-tax and impairments for 2019. KBC's worldwide profits for 2019 stand at €2,489m. Though hardly as soft-touch as a €13bn tax fine on Apple - 2019 revenue $260bn - the KBC fine may not be transformative - especially as it will be paid, one way or another, by the bank's customers.

This scandal, and the money-laundering scandals, show that fining banks is a kind of pointless virtue signalling. Now, if the individuals working in these banks were made personally responsible...