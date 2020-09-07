Irish Examiner View: Ignore the cranks

Fighting the pandemic
Irish Examiner View: Ignore the cranks

People protested on Grand parade in Cork city this weekend in opposition to Covid-19 guidelines that require the public to wear face coverings and masks.

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 09:57 AM

The University of Washington warning at the weekend, that Ireland could suffer another 1,200 Covid-19 deaths by the end of the year if facemask usage remains at current levels, is more than sobering — even if it does not materialise.

That warning, as so many others on the pandemic now are, was dismissed by cranks using social media to vent, and undermine public health measures. 

The UW predicts 2,940 deaths by January 1 if mask use remains at current levels.

In a best-case scenario, where more than 95% of people use masks, there would be 2,180 deaths, up from around 1,777 so far. 

This advice, and so many more suggestions, offer ample opportunities for those championing conspiracy theories to offer uninformed and largely ungrounded criticism.

Despite what this naysayers’ chorus shouts, it would be reckless to ignore basic advice about social distancing and mask-wearing. 

Moderately challenging as these measures are, they are a lot less so than an extended period on an ICU ventilator where a positive outcome is not guaranteed.

Ignore the cranks, use your head, and wear that mask.

More in this section

Wind turbine Irish Examiner View: A reminder from Apple about cutting carbon emissions
dumped waste.jpg Irish Examiner View: Seize vehicles to curb illegal dumping and fly-tipping
Facebook US Election Irish Examiner View: Facebook's power unprecedented as social media a new kind of kingmaker

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices