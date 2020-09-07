Irish Examiner View: Ignore the cranks

The University of Washington warning at the weekend, that Ireland could suffer another 1,200 Covid-19 deaths by the end of the year if facemask usage remains at current levels, is more than sobering — even if it does not materialise.

That warning, as so many others on the pandemic now are, was dismissed by cranks using social media to vent, and undermine public health measures.

The UW predicts 2,940 deaths by January 1 if mask use remains at current levels.

In a best-case scenario, where more than 95% of people use masks, there would be 2,180 deaths, up from around 1,777 so far.

This advice, and so many more suggestions, offer ample opportunities for those championing conspiracy theories to offer uninformed and largely ungrounded criticism.

Despite what this naysayers’ chorus shouts, it would be reckless to ignore basic advice about social distancing and mask-wearing.

Moderately challenging as these measures are, they are a lot less so than an extended period on an ICU ventilator where a positive outcome is not guaranteed.

Ignore the cranks, use your head, and wear that mask.