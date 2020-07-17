Irish Examiner View: FF rebels should beware ending up on the wrong side of history

Those who seek to undermine the Taoiseach should pay attention to the latter part of Kevin Boland's career
Irish Examiner View: FF rebels should beware ending up on the wrong side of history

Pictured in 1994, former Fianna Fáil minister Kevin Boland (right) and Captain James Kelly had founded Aontacht Éireann in the wake of the 1970 Arms Crisis but the rebel lost his seat at the next election and his career was effectively over. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Friday, July 17, 2020 - 09:05 AM

The name of Antonio Tejero Molina, a former lieutenant colonel in Spain's Guardia Civil may not trip off the lips of those stirred by the Cowen affair to coalesce to oppose or at least undermine the Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin. They should acquaint themselves with his, and one of their own predecessor's, story. 

After Franco's death in 1975, Spain struggled to be a modern democracy. Tejero opposed liberalisation, and he led a failed coup d'état in February, 1981. He entered Spain's lower house, with 150 police officers, and held the parliamentarians hostage. When it was clear that the army would not support the putsch, King Juan Carlos denounced it. The following day, the rebellion's leaders surrendered. Tejero spent 15 years in jail and later created the Spanish Solidarity party. This group was resoundingly rejected by Spain's 1982 election — just as Kevin Boland's Aontacht Éireann had been a decade earlier. That Boland was a Fianna Fáil malcontent who believed the party had abandoned its roots adds even more relevance to the Tejero comparison.

By 1981, Spain had moved on and recognised how profoundly the world had changed. Deeply scarred by their own civil war, maybe even more so than ours, the old attitudes, the old expectations, and structures had been rejected. Tejero's sad, pathetic attempt to wind the clock back and reinstate a discredited ancien régime was on the wrong side of history.
  

More in this section

WindMills_pano.jpg Irish Examiner View: Answer blowing in the wind
WORLD WHO 102790 Irish Examiner view: The World Health Organization's mission impossible
LukeKellyvandalisedagainJuly2020.jpeg Irish Examiner view: Statue of Luke Kelly defaced again

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices