The Irish Examiner View: Dubious demonstrations amid Covid crisis

President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

That people in Europe want to show their concerns about civil rights and police brutality in the US is understandable, what we have witnessed there has been upsetting and at times barbaric. It’s fair to ask though what solidarity protests of the kind seen in Dublin, London, and Berlin this past weekend can achieve, knowing what we do about the incumbent in the White House and as the risk of new Covid-19 infection outbreaks poses its own threat to life on European shores.

Everything we know about the 45th president of the United States tells us he’s unlikely to have the slightest interest in dispatches from his ambassadors on this side of the ocean telling him that Europeans view developments in the US with alarm and have been out on the streets to protest. His response, if he has one, will almost amount to little more than a dismissive shrug and possibly a tweet or two telling us to mind our own business.

It is, however, reasonable to ask what our leaders make of this all. Protestors may take pride in themselves for protesting even if it achieves little, but what say our political leaders?