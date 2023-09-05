Tánaiste implores political and civic leaders to 'cherish the right to have differences'

On a deeply moving day in the Middle East, Tánaiste Micheál Martin implored political and civic leaders to "cherish the right to have differences."

Mr Martin's three-day trip began with a tour of a Holocaust museum in Jerusalem, included a "frank exchange" of views with the Israeli prime minister amid escalating tensions in the region, and ended with the Tánaiste being grilled on how a Sinn Féin-led government would impact the politics of the Middle East.

The busy itinerary saw Mr Martin tour Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, with a historian who had written a thesis on the dissemination of Irish nationalist literature in the British empire.

Afterwards, he said the context of the Holocaust made him anxious for Ireland to open its doors to Ukrainian refugees at the onset of the war with Russia and that “we should remind ourselves of that”.

On a day of contrasts, this sombre start was followed by a meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel after which Mr Martin remarked that it is important to "cherish the right to have differences”.

Among our EU neighbours, Ireland is one of the few advocating for more focus on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

This visit was about trying to put that back on the agenda, putting Ireland’s position to the Israelis ahead of talks with leaders in Palestine and Jordan.

Bilateral relations between the two countries aren’t on a particularly great footing.

In his speech to the Israel Council on Foreign Relations last evening, he referenced Ireland’s “longstanding principled position” on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and said it can be an “ongoing source of friction”.

He also emphasised that an assumption within Israeli media and public discourse that Ireland’s position is evidence of hostility from Ireland, or its people, towards Israel is “simply incorrect”.

Mr Martin also described himself as “deeply concerned” that the current trajectory is moving away from this two-state solution.

Closing his speech, he said that political will was what was needed to restore a pathway towards a “just and lasting peace”.

Perhaps a telling example of how far there is to go came with Mr Martin’s trip to the city of Lod, a cross-community city of Arabs and Jews.

Located there is the Abraham Institutes project, which Ireland has supported, which aims to bring communities together.

The two men heading the group — a Jew and an Arab — took him around the city centre on a clear, sweltering day to outline the “cloud hanging over” the area.

The “real tension there” spilled into violence two years ago, and neglect and underdevelopment plague the areas occupied by Arabs.

With street names named by the Israelis after its defence forces, for example, Mr Martin was told that it’s to “always remember who has the upper hand”.