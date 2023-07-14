What is driving Europe's record-breaking 'Cerberus' heatwave and how long will it last?

Meteorologists believe that the current European temperature record may be broken over the coming days, as a heatwave continues to impact the south and east of the continent.

The heatwave, which Italian meteorologists named ‘Cerberus’ after the three-headed monster in Dante's Inferno, is already impacting popular tourist destinations across Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Greece, Turkey, and Croatia.

Here, we look at what is driving the heatwave, how long it is likely to last, and where has been most affected:

What is causing the heatwave?

'Cerberus'

The ongoing heatwave in Europe, scientists say, is the result of a stationary high-pressure system or anticyclone.

Anticyclones are a slow-moving meteorological phenomenon wherein air from the upper atmosphere moves downward, resulting in dry and settled weather, with minimal wind and cloud cover.

Connected to this are increased sea temperatures. In a normal year, winds would blow cooler from Mediterranean inland and lower land temperatures in the process. But his year, Mediterranean sea temperatures of up to 30C have been recorded — 4C higher than average in some places.

Mediterranean bakes in intense heat

Heatwaves will become more frequent, intense & longer, per #IPCC #ClimateReport

By 2050, about 1/2 of European population may face high or very high risk of heat stress in summer

WMO roundup of July extreme weatherhttps://t.co/wHR6Vgg7UA pic.twitter.com/nBv3I0oR8z — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) July 14, 2023

This area of high pressure which has now settled across Spain and much of the Mediterranean appears to have formed over the dry Sahara Desert in Northern Africa, meaning the air within it is even hotter and drier than usual.

All of these factors have driven record-breaking temperatures across the continent.

So what countries have been most impacted?

- Italy

A woman cools off in the Barcaccia fountain at the Spanish Steps square in Rome. File Picture: Alberto Pizzoli/ AFP via Getty Images

On Friday, the Italian health ministry issued a red warning for 10 cities, including Rome, Florence, and Bologna.

Temperatures above 40C have already been recorded across the country in recent days, and further cities and regions are expected to be put under red weather warnings over the weekend.

The ministry urged people to refrain from going out in the midday sun, during which temperatures are at their peak. People have also been urged to drink at least two litres of water a day and to avoid coffee and alcohol, which can be dehydrating.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), temperatures on the island of Sicily may climb as high as 48C this weekend, meaning Europe’s all-time temperature high of 48.8C — recorded on Sicily in 2021 — may be broken.

Temperatures in Sardinia are also likely to be over 45C over the coming week.

- Spain

Spain too sweltering under the current heatwave.

Land temperatures in Spain on Tuesday, July 11 2023. Picture: European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-X imagery

Daytime temperatures of up to 45C and overnight temperatures of 25C have been recorded across the country in recent days. Thirteen of Spain’s autonomous communities have been put under high-temperature alerts.

Earlier this week, a satellite image captured by the EU's Copernicus Sentinel mission revealed that the land surface temperature in Spain’s Extremadura region had hit 60C on Tuesday.

Spain’s weather service also said more extreme temperatures are forecast for the coming days, particularly in the south and east of the country.

- Greece

A man sprays sunscren on himself at Monastiraki square in Athens on July 12, 2023. Picture: Spyros Bakalis/AFP via Getty Images

Greece has also been grappling with temperatures of up to 40C and higher in recent days. Earlier this week, the Greek government prohibited access to nature reserves and forests to reduce the risk of wildfires.

Several municipalities have opened air-conditioned areas in public buildings for people to shelter from the heat, and the country’s public hospitals have all been put on standby.

The region of Thessaly saw a temperature of 43C on Thursday, and the capital city of Athens is forecast to see 41C heat on Friday.

The Athens Acropolis, one the world’s most famous archaeological sites, has also been temporarily closed to tourists.

- France

Most of France, with the exception of the regions of Brittany and Normandy, is forecast to see temperatures of at least 30C today and tomorrow. Tourists in the country’s two biggest cities of Paris and Marseille can expect the mercury to hit 33C this afternoon.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, where temperatures will be higher than 30C this weekend. File Picture: PA

The southwest of the country is expected to be hotter still — up to 40C in some cases.

- Turkey

Turkey has also seen record-breaking heat in recent days. The Turkish State Meteorological Service has warned that temperatures may climb as high as 43C degrees in the provinces of Antalya, Aydın, and Manisa this weekend.

- Others

Other countries have also been affected by the current heatwave.

Temperatures across Portugal have been consistently above 30C throughout this past week.

Via: GraphicNews

In Cyprus, temperatures are forecast to reach 41C on Saturday, and in Croatia, Serbia, and Romania, forecasters are warning of temperatures of up to 39C on Sunday.

In Prague, where temperatures are usually around 22C this time of year, temperatures are forecast to reach 36C tomorrow.

How long will it last?

The Cerberus heatwave is expected to continue for at least another fortnight, though intense heat may continue for even longer in some areas.

But the end of Cerberus may not be the end of Europe's weather woes.

This year has already been a record-breaking year for temperatures worldwide.

Globally, the week of June 3 to June 10 was, on average, the hottest week of all time.

Indeed, 2023 may turn out to be the hottest year on record when all is said and done.

The ongoing impact of climate change, together with this year's El Nino event, means the continent is likely to experience further periods of intense heat before 2023 is out.