When €2bn of taxpayer’s money is being doled out, it’s unacceptable that the entire National Children’s Hospital process has become a murky quagmire that has swallowed up even basic information.

The estimated overall cost, which has repeatedly spiralled upwards, is just that — a guesstimate — as the board, the health minister, and the Department of Health have all refused to say where the final cost of the hospital might end up.

A further €50m could be added to that bill if the latest concerns around potential flaws with the operating theatres become a reality.

But of course, it is difficult to know where reality lies.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane warned that a major fault in air ventilation systems has paused work on 11 of the operating theatres, which he said could potentially cost tens of millions of euro.

He also said it could take up to 12 months to complete the changes because “what we’re talking about here in terms of the operating theatres are obviously very, very sensitive theatres”.

But the board quickly came out to play down the most recent issue, which it first became aware of a year ago, claiming that any alterations that may be required are “minor”.

Donnelly plays the man not the ball

In a statement, the board said there has been no material change to the design of the new hospital and the remedial work to ceilings will not impact on the completion date of the facility.

In a classic case of playing the man and not the ball, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly seemed very concerned about where Mr Cullinane had gleaned the information and not the possible impact the defects might have on cost and delivery.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane. Picture: Cillian Sherlock/PA

Calling for a sense of “perspective” he said it would be “useful” if Sinn Féin could clarify if their source is the contractor as this could “undermine” negotiations between BAM and the board.

But even before the latest issue, politicians trying to dig into the many issues that have plagued the development have been stymied.

Time and time again members of Oireachtas committees have tried to glean information on the development. However, even basic answers have not been forthcoming.

“There has been major deficiencies in how the State has handled this, whether it’s the board or the Government,” public accounts committee (PAC) member Catherine Murphy said.

We are constantly told ‘don’t raise the issue, it’s a live contract, you can’t discuss it’. I think it’s pretty basic to know when the hospital is going to be completed.

“It’s very difficult to know what to believe in this.”

This was echoed by Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan who said there has been a “wall of stone” when it comes to information.

Minutes of the board’s monthly meetings, which have not been published at all this year, are often redacted and where information is provided it is scant and generic.

Back in 2020 the board was accused of “poor governance and poor practice” for entirely redacting the minutes of a number of its meetings, by PAC chair Brian Stanley.

But on occasion these meeting notes have given an indication of the myriad of claims, cost disputes and legal challenges that the board has got itself involved in with contractor BAM.

Even the March 2024 completion date seems to have now moved, although by how much is unclear.

The Taoiseach yesterday said the building will be handed over next year, but failed to give a month.

“As is the case with any hospital, it takes a number of months for it to be commissioned — but we do anticipate that the first patients will be seen there at some point in 2024,” he said.

This is unlikely to be the last controversy related to spending and deadlines before the first children finally are treated in the hospital.