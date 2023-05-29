Hospital build plans nationwide may be impacted by uncertainty over cost of children's hospital  

Hospital build plans nationwide may be impacted by uncertainty over cost of children's hospital  

Work is continuing on the national children's hospital near St James's Hospital in Dublin. File picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 19:00
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

The HSE has admitted the lack of clarity over the costs of the new children’s hospital could impact on health construction plans for the rest of the country.

More than €1bn in funding is committed in the HSE's Capital Plan 2023, published on Monday. 

“2023 expenditure on the New Children’s Hospital (NCH) is estimated at €324m based on the latest information from the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board,” the plan states. 

“Fluctuation in expenditure on the NCH, will have a significant impact on the remainder of the Capital Programme, and Capital Plan 2023.” 

The HSE also warned: “Expenditure on the New Children’s Hospital will continue to be re-profiled and any future fluctuation in expenditure will influence the remainder of the HSE Capital Programme."

The “increasing cost associated with new building standards and building regulations” generally is also cited as a risk.

Plans for Cork, Kerry, Limerick, and Wexford

• An allocation of €5.29m is proposed for critical care, including additional beds in Cork University Hospital. This will include a six-storey block with initially two floors with 36 critical care beds to be fitted out.

• Work towards a new trauma centre continues as part of €9.69m allocated for trauma and emergency care, with the plan stating: “The Cork Major Trauma Centre will progress through design.” 

• South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital receives funding for the relocation of ophthalmic surgery from CUH.

• Plans for Wexford were revised following the fire in March which left the emergency department shuttered. It states fire restoration works are being prioritised, with knock-on effects for other projects including for a 96-bed medical block.

• Included in funding of €9.89m for cancer care is provision of radiation oncology facilities in Limerick. Relocation of the Limerick maternity hospital to the main hospital campus in Dooradoyle is also supported. 

• Assessment is underway at University Hospital Kerry around plans for maternity birthing development. 

Overall nationally, funding for construction and equipping of facilities is €967m, with an additional €50m for infrastructure linked to covid-19 and an additional €10m from income generated in 2022 coming to €1.027bn. Health minister Stephen Donnelly approved the plan, and said it supports the move towards universal healthcare.

• The HSE's Capital Plan 2023 is available here on the HSE website

