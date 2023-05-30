Defence Forces a 'basket case' as personnel crisis deepens 

The Defence Forces has been labelled a "basket case" in personnel numbers, according to a former elite unit officer.

His assertion is backed up by figures obtained by the Irish Examiner which show the military is on the brink of extinction if, as expected, large numbers exit the force this year.

When Cathal Berry, an Independent TD, spoke in the Dáil in recent weeks about this country’s neutrality debate, he said there was no way Nato would accept us as a member of its bloc as we are a "basket case" militarily.

Mr Berry, a former second-in-command of the Army Ranger Wing, said we would need to up our act considerably to get Nato admittance and the 25% drop in our military personnel numbers must be immediately addressed with better retention measures.

He said if there was a similar drop in the number of teachers, nurses or doctors, “there would be mayhem”.

Military 'on life support'

The Irish Examiner can reveal the personnel crisis in the Defence Forces is getting more acute by the day and according to many serving personnel across the ranks, the country’s military “is now on life support.”

Between May 1, 2022, and May 1, 2023, the Defence Forces lost 932 personnel (74 officers and 858 other ranks). During that period, 288 were so desperate to leave they paid to be discharged from the military, of whom 106 were recruits.

Of those who left, more than 200 had accrued a pension after 21 years’ service, but 146 decided to quit before reaching that milestone.

So far this year, more than 100 personnel have left the Defence Forces and fears have been expressed in military circles that this figure will be “considerably higher” by year-end.

In total, around 2,500 personnel will be eligible this year to avail of 21- and 31-year service. In addition, about 330 will reach mandatory retirement age.

The number of women in the Defence Forces continues to fall. There are just 560 serving, as 30 left in the past year.

Alarm bells had been ringing before covid struck, but even during the two pandemic years when there were little or no job opportunities, 240 left the Defence Forces.

Commandant Martin Ryan, president of the officers’ association Raco, said the Government had repeatedly said the numbers issue needed to be countered with increased recruitment and retention “but is very slow” addressing this.

Another issue which is likely to see personnel quit is among the ranks of younger officers who joined post-2013.

Reduced pension entitlements

They were given reduced pension entitlements because they must retire at 58 instead of the normal civil/public service cut-off point.

Raco has calculated they will get a pension of €16,500 on average a year and argued they should be paid the old age pension on top of this when they retire.

The association carried out a survey of these officers three years ago, which showed nearly 70% would have to quit the military early as their pension entitlements would not be enough to provide for their families.

The post-2013 cohort now accounts for about 50% of all officers and Raco intends to do a follow-up survey to see what their intentions are.

Comdt Ryan said a trend was beginning to emerge where some are already beginning to leave, especially for other public service jobs, with Foreign Affairs being a particular draw.

“They will have better careers there. That’s a testament to their quality and skills and it is sad for us that we are losing such people,” he said.

“If we want to be an employee of choice again we need to be looked after better [in terms of pay/allowances and conditions], and have a better work-life balance."

In a statement, the Department of Defence said agreement has been reached to further extend the service of post-94 privates and corporals, similar to the interim arrangement agreed previously for sergeants, allowing their continuance in service to the end of 2024.

Progress on pay

The department said there had been significant progress on Defence Forces pay. Recruits on completion of their training start at €37,147 including Military Service Allowance.

A graduate cadet on commissioning starts on €46,406 to €54,696, depending on the type of appointment and a school-leaver cadet starts at €41,123 while in full-time third level education.

All personnel will be able to avail of private secondary medical care, only available to officers beforehand.

The department added Defence Minister Micheál Martin had directed final management position on the implementation of the Working Time Directive be submitted for his approval in the coming weeks, to enable engagement with the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment to progress the appropriate legislative framework.