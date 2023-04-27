Paul Hosford: Micheál takes West Wing approach with Cosgrave barbs

It took just seven minutes for the controversy over the sale of a piece of land in Limerick to the wife of Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins to be wrapped up in the Dáil.

A controversy that was a week in the public domain was over in the same time it takes to listen to 'Hotel California'. Though given that this was the second statement of affairs by Mr Collins in the last two months, the Eagles' line about being able to check out any time you like but not being able to leave is probably apt.

With speculation all week that Mr Collins would make a statement, it became clear that two things would happen: Firstly, that this would not be a questions and answers session. The opposition had called for it and large parts of the media probably hoped for it, given the fact that Mr Collins had not answered questions on the issue since The Ditch broke the story last week. That idea was nixed on Tuesday by the Taoiseach, who said the Dáil is "a parliament, not a kangaroo court".

Secondly, it was obvious early enough that Mr Collins would speak at the end of the Dáil week when much of the immediate sting of the story had passed. This was similar to Mr Collins' statement made in the chamber last month on a planning application he filed with Limerick County Council. At least today's one came before the Thursday evening exodus from Leinster House had begun.

The real fireworks of the day were not to be had in Mr Collins' statement, but in what preceded it. Opposition TDs, led by Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns, wanted to know if Mr Collins would answer questions.

Holly Cairns said Micheál Martin's sacking of Barry Cowen as agriculture minister for a refusal to answer Dáil questions had set a precedent. Picture: PA

She said that Micheál Martin's sacking of Barry Cowen as agriculture minister for a refusal to answer Dáil questions had set a precedent.

"When the Tánaiste sacked Deputy Cowen as minister for agriculture, he said it was because Deputy Cowen was not prepared to make any further statement or answer questions on the issue in this house," she said.

"The Tánaiste clearly thought it was appropriate for Deputy Cowen to take questions on the matter in this chamber.

"There is precedent for question and answer sessions among the Tánaiste's colleagues," the Cork South-West TD said.

However, the Tánaiste took the route extolled by The West Wing's Annabeth Schott. He disagreed with the entire premise of the question. Not only would Mr Collins not answer questions, he said, but the entire issue was a political campaign waged by Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave, who is a funder of The Ditch.

“I don’t think this house should be a slave or should be facilitating political campaigns organised by a platform,” he said, before moving on to another of the site's founders.

“I don’t see The Ditch as an independent media platform at all. Paddy Cosgrave does, Paddy Cosgrave is a backer; Chay Bowes is a founding member of the Ditch.”

He said the Russian ambassador to Ireland is "full of praise" for Mr Bowes, who is no longer part of the company which owns the site.

He said the news website, whose reporting has led to the resignations of junior ministers Robert Troy and Damien English, is “a political organisation, attacking Government and wanting to undermine confidence in Government”.

With that vociferous a defence, Mr Martin made it clear that Mr Collins is, barring any further revelations, safe in his position.

It was also somewhat bizarre to see a question about the conduct of a junior minister become focused on the conduct of a news website. Regardless of Mr Cosgrave's reasons for involvement — Mr Martin quoted a tweet of his from January which speaks about a desire to "body bag a few minions in media, civil service, charities, judiciary, private sector" — the substantive reporting of the site was not in question.

What was in question was whether Mr Collins' involvement with the decision by Bruff LEA of Limerick County Council in January 2007 to dispose of a site which Mr Collins' wife had expressed an interest in purchasing was illegal.

In his statement, Mr Collins said he should have recused himself but denied any laws had been broken. And then, he was gone, with People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett saying that he "didn't really answer the question" as the Dáil resumed debate on the Historical and Archaeological Heritage Bill.