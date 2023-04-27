Tánaiste defends Niall Collins ahead of Daíl statement on property controversy

Junior Minister for Higher Education Niall Collins will address the Dáil at 1.45pm.

Mr Collins will make the statement to address the circumstances around his wife's purchase of a site in Patrickswell, Limerick in 2008.

Mr Collins was on Limerick County Council in 2007 when the Bruff local area committee agreed to put the land up for sale. Mr Collins' wife Eimear O'Connor had expressed an interest in purchasing the site in December 2006 but the full sale was not voted on until September 2008.

Ms O'Connor paid €148,000 for the site, which had received planning permission for the building of a medical centre, but is currently planned to hold five homes which it is proposed will be sold to the council.

'Political campaign'

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has been strongly defensive of Mr Collins this afternoon, telling Leaders' Questions that the story, which was first reported by The Ditch, is a "political campaign".

“I don’t think this House should be a slave or should be facilitating political campaigns organised by a platform,” he said.

“I don’t see The Ditch as an independent media platform at all. Paddy Cosgrave does, Paddy Cosgrave is a backer, Chay Bowes is a founding member of The Ditch.”

He said the Russian ambassador to Ireland is "full of praise" for Mr Bowes. He said that the news website, whose reporting has led to the resignations of junior ministers Robert Troy and Damien English is “a political organisation, attacking Government and wanting to undermine confidence in Government”.

