The future of our planet’s climate hinges on preservation of forests

SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
One solution for safeguarding our forests involves planting trees to compensate for those that have been felled. Several bold initiatives, including the Trillion Trees initiative and platform and the so-called Great Green Wall stretching across the width of Sub-Saharan Africa, are focused on restoration efforts.
Obviously, funding a project along these lines requires global buy-in and co-ordination. One idea is to implement a type of carbon tax — a fee on every barrel of oil, ton of coal, or cubic metre of gas produced on the planet.
- Tasso Azevedo, a former director general of the Brazilian Forest Service, is general co-ordinator of MapBiomas.
- Ilona Szabó, co-founder and president of the Igarapé Institute, is a member of the United Nations Secretary General’s High-Level Advisory Board on Effective Multilateralism.