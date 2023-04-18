Taoiseach rules out introduction of congestion charges

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said congestion charges will not be introduced under the current Government or in the near future.

Mr Varadkar made the comments in the Dáil after Green Party leader Eamon Ryan brought a memo for information to Cabinet on developing a new national demand management strategy which will examine ways to reduce car usage.

When asked about congestion charges, Mr Varadkar said there was no proposal to introduce them by this Government.

“Perhaps, at some point down the line when the metro is picking up people in Dublin Airport, or when the Dart to Dublin 15 and to Kildare is up and running, or when Cork metropolitan transport is operating,” the Taoiseach said.

“Perhaps at that point in time, when all vehicles are electric and there's no taxes coming in from petrol and diesel, perhaps at that time there's a case for congestion charges.

"But certainly not under this Government and not in the foreseeable future, and I'm very happy to be very clear on that.”

He said Mr Ryan has made it clear that there will be a public consultation on how the State can achieve emission cuts.

“That is to reduce the number of journeys by car by about 20% and reduce emissions by about 50% by the end of the decade.

“We have to consider all options in that context, but the main ones are going to be road space reallocation, and also making public transport cheaper and more affordable,” Mr Varadkar said.

Prison visiting committees

Separately at Cabinet, Justice Minister Simon Harris told ministers he intended to publish a review of prison visiting committees.

Its aim is to review the status of the committees and ensure that they further comply with the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture.

The report makes 22 legislative recommendations and 27 non-legislative recommendations. Non-legislative recommendations focus on further guidance regarding the regularity of committee visits, the use of appropriate language when writing to prisoners, and further recordkeeping where concerns are raised by prisoners which details the problem and steps taken.

The Government has also said it is committed to publishing the Inspection of Places of Detention Bill later this year which will designate national preventive mechanisms to act as national inspection bodies of places of detention.

The approach proposed in the bill is to expand the existing statutory role of the inspector of prisons to become a chief inspector of places of detention.

Childcare

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman brought forward proposals to strengthen laws relating to childcare, child protection, and children taken into care. Mr O'Gorman sought Cabinet approval of the General Scheme of the Child Care (Amendment) Bill 2023 which will provide the Tusla Early Years Inspectorate with enhanced enforcement powers in relation to childcare services.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys asked Cabinet not to oppose the Dáil private members’ bill that proposes to make certain provisions in relation to property deposited in safe deposit boxes in financial institutions.

The provisions seek to require financial institutions to maintain a register of deposits in boxes and to examine unclaimed items with a view to the items either being retained by the National Museum or being sold and the proceeds transferred to the Dormant Accounts Fund.