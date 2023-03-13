Daniel McConnell: Why the coalition may opt for a November 24 general election

In the local and European elections in 2019, Sinn Féin had a disaster.

The party lost a whopping 78 council seats across the country and saw its number of MEPs drop from three to one on the same day.

Its newly-installed president Mary Lou McDonald had to concede it was a bad day for her and her party.

Next year, Sinn Féin, now consistently the most popular party in the country, looks set to right the wrongs of 2019 and romp home at county council level in next year’s local elections.

Such a surge would also have significant implications for Seanad elections, as its electorate is mostly made up of sitting TDs and county councillors.

Should Sinn Féin come to dominate local government, it is quite possible that it could flood the Seanad or at least hold the balance of power ahead of the much- anticipated boundary redraws this summer.

Such a fear has led to many mutterings around the corridors of the Dáil in recent days, to the effect that an election just after October’s budget, expected to be another giveaway splurge, would be the most preferable time to pull the plug on this Government and seek a fresh mandate.

Friday, November 24, has been identified as the possible day in question.

Rumours or conjecture of this type are not infrequent around Leinster House. What has been telling is the people who are talking about it and how plausible, once you dig into the thinking behind it, such a scenario actually is.

Continued fallout

Firstly, there is a sense among some in Fine Gael that Sinn Féin is on a bad run and has suffered somewhat from the continued fallout from the Jonathan Dowdall trial.

Also, they have seen McDonald’s party have a poor budget and get it wrong when it came to the imposition of an energy cap, which would merely have been a boon for the major energy companies.

Secondly, while Sinn Féin is the most popular party, we are no closer now to identifying the coalition partners it would need to form a steady majority government.

The boundary redraw could see an extra 20 seats in the Dáil making the job of forming a majority coalition that much trickier.

Ministers, senior and junior, as well as key non-Sinn Féin opposition TDs have all confirmed they are aware of the talk doing the rounds and that it is “very possible” to pull the plug off the back of another giveaway budget.

Leo Varadkar is unlikely to commit to an election date without the express sanction of Micheál Martin. Picture: PA

As a result, preparations are to be commenced to ensure they are not caught on the hop.

Now, the calling of an election is of course normally the sole prerogative of the taoiseach of the day and in this three-way Government, it would be unheard of for Leo Varadkar to commit to a date without the express sanction of Micheál Martin.

The counter-argument, of course, is that should the homelessness problem bite much further this year, on top of the cost-of-living crisis, surely it is better to hang tight and stay in.

There is a belief that the current three-way coalition could hang together to once again form a majority government which can rely on enough independent opposition support for survival.

My experience is that hanging tough and hoping things improve has rarely if ever worked for a government and that truth alone could be enough for the government parties to go early.