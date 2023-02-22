Dorcha Lee: Defence Forces still languishing in the last chance saloon

The war in Ukraine has changed the geopolitical situation in Europe. By supporting Ukraine with military protective equipment, fuel for their fighting vehicles, and combat rations for their troops, we have provided significant and practical support to a beleaguered country in time of war. True, like Austria and Hungary, we have not provided lethal weapons to the Ukrainians, although some of our citizens feel we should.
Within days of the invasion, Finnish president Sauli Niinistö went to Washington, with Sweden’s approval, to discuss security arrangements with president Biden. Within weeks of the invasion, Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer visited president Putin in Moscow, officially to urge an end to the Russian invasion. In doing so, he inadvertently reminded everyone that Austrian constitutional neutrality was a precondition imposed by the USSR to withdraw its forces from Austria in 1955, a key necessity for that country to become independent. If Russia loses the war in Ukraine, will Austria too, in time, consider joining Nato?
If it widens into a Nato-Russia war, the weak link in Nato defence is the vulnerability of the transatlantic cables off the west coast of Ireland. Russia has the capability of seriously disrupting communications between Europe and North America.
- Dorcha Lee is a defence analyst.