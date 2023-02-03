The Mick Clifford Podcast: The politics of health - Fergal Hickey

This winter the country once again endured some shocking scenes of people lying on trollies in emergency departments in hospitals across the state.
Then the crisis appeared to pass and many simply moved on. But the crisis hasn’t passed and lives are being lost throughout the year because of the crisis.
Long serving consultant in emergency medicine Fergal Hickey has been a keen observer of the politics of health in this respect over the last thirty years and he remains deeply concerned that the needless loss of life every year is not receiving the attention it deserves.
Fergal Hickey is this week’s guest on the podcast.