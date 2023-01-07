Mick Clifford: Death doesn't answer the question of whether Peter Pringle was the third man

The news reports marking the death of Peter Pringle this week noted that he had been “wrongly convicted” of murdering two gardaí.

That is debatable and weighed with nuance. His conviction was deemed unsafe and a retrial ordered, but it never took place. Whether or not he was wrongly convicted, he was certainly blessed with luck.

And instead of retreating into obscurity on his release from prison, he went out in the world proclaiming himself to be something he never was. In doing so, it would be reasonable to conclude that he not only lived a lie but did damage to the cause of those who attempt to expose miscarriages of justice.

Peter Pringle died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 84. He was married to Sunny Jacob, an American woman who had spent 17 years on Death Row in the USA for a crime for which she was ultimately exonerated. In the 1970s Pringle had been married to another woman with whom he had three children, including the current independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle.

In 1980, Peter Pringle and two other men, Colm O’Shea and Pat McCann, were sentenced to death for the murder of two gardaí in the aftermath of an armed robbery in Co. Roscommon. The sentence was commuted a few months later to 40 years' imprisonment without parole.

Pringle continued to fight his legal case and he was released and his conviction set aside in 1995.

For the last 25 years Pringle and Jacobs had campaigned against the death penalty in the USA, lending their own personal experience to campaign groups such as the Innocence Project. They were feted in these circles and among celebrities who support the campaigns.

The couple featured across US and Irish media at various points. At some events in the USA, Pringle was presented as having served 15 years on death row. He also wrote a book, About Time – Surviving Ireland’s Death Row, in which he claimed that evidence against him had been concocted by gardaí.

This was wholly inaccurate and he never produced any evidence to support the allegation. At the time, he said he wrote the book “to set the record straight". Arguably, his account raised more questions than answers.

The event that altered his life irrevocably occurred at 2.40pm on July 7, 1980. A three-man gang entered the Bank of Ireland in Ballaghdereen, Co. Roscommon. They were armed and operating under a Republican flag of convenience.

They made off with £35,000 but were intercepted by a garda car during the getaway. Detective garda John Morley and Garda Henry Byrne were shot dead in the confrontation. Two cars were hijacked by the gang as they attempted to escape. McCann and O’Shea were apprehended soon after. The third man got away.

There was shock across society at the murders and the circumstances in which they happened. The deceased men were both natives of Knock and married with young children. John Morley had been well known through playing Gaelic football for Mayo.

Pretty soon, investigating gardaí identified Pringle as their suspect. A manhunt was launched and on July 19 he was arrested at a house in Galway. He had dyed his hair and shaved his beard.

The murder trial took place in the Special Criminal Court in October that year. The case against O’Shea and McCann was obviously overwhelming. Because Pringle was not apprehended at the scene, the case against him depended largely on circumstantial evidence. Among the strands of evidence were:

Workmen in Knock offered a description of Pringle among men in two Ford Cortinas who passed en route to Ballaghdereen on the day of the robbery.

Residents in Dunmore, a village nine miles from where the stolen vehicles were abandoned, provided details of a man matching Pringle’s description two days after the murder. (The prosecution case was that Pringle lived rough for two days before making for Galway).

A soft drinks bottle retrieved from the village contained his fingerprints.

Six wine-coloured wool fabrics matching those from the jumper he was wearing when arrested were found in one of the getaway cars. Other identical fibres were lifted from one of the hijacked cars.

Three flecks of paint in a pocket of the jeans he was wearing when arrested matched others found in the back seat of one of the cars and matched flecks located in the pockets of O’Shea and McCann.

Two grey hairs found in the house where he was arrested matched others found in one of the cars.

The clinching piece of evidence was an alleged admission. During his detention, the man in whose house he had been found was brought in and this man made a number of admissions in front of Pringle.

Following that, according to the garda record, Pringle said: “I know that you know I was involved, but on the advice of my solicitor I am saying nothing.” Pringle denied making this admission.

His own account of where he had been during the robbery and the 10 days following it revolved around a bender on the beer. In his book, published in 2012, he related how on the day of the murders he had left his native Killybegs in Donegal to visit his wife in Galway from whom he was estranged.

He said:

I made the mistake of stopping in a local pub to buy a bottle of whiskey for the road – my journey to Killybegs, and my best intention regarding my children – became yet another binge of drinking in and around Galway, which lasted almost 12 days. Those days and nights passed in drunken haze.

He said he spent most of the time in his friend’s house where he was arrested and that he didn’t hear about the robbery and murders for two days after the event even though it was huge nationwide news.

The three-judge court found all the defendants guilty and sentenced them to death for capital murder. The last execution in the state was carried out in 1954. Six months after the convictions, the sentence was commuted to 40 years in prison without parole.

O’Shea and McCann served 33 years and were released in 2013 following a case taken in the wake of a European Court ruling. Neither of them has ever publicly revealed the identity of the third man.

Pringle's appeal

Pringle, who undoubtedly possessed high intelligence, kept fighting to beat the rap from his cell in Portlaoise Prison. In 1995, he was granted an appeal hearing on foot of a change in the law a few years previously.

At the hearing, it emerged that during his initial detention one of the gardaí was going to use a tissue containing blood from a nose bleed suffered by Pringle as evidence, but changed his mind because the sample was so small.

There was dispute between two of the gardaí as to who knew about it and what had actually happened. The Court of Criminal Appeal ruled that the conflict might have raised a doubt as to the credibility of one of the gardaí, who had also been central to Pringle’s admission of guilt. The court made a point of noting that no blame was attaching to either of the gardaí concerned.

Peter Pringle in 1996. In 1995, he was granted an appeal hearing on foot of a change in the law a few years previously.

“It would, in the court’s view, be wholly unreasonable to expect witnesses to retain over a period of approximately 14 years a clear and unambiguous recollection of events,” the judges ruled.

Pringle, in his book, attempted to cast the matter of one in which he was framed.

“When he (the garda) was called into evidence in 1995 he concocted a totally different and previously unheard version of events surrounding the blood sample,” Pringle wrote. “He cited another gardaí officer who was present in court, as his witness. But when that officer was called into evidence he refuted the first officer’s version of events, stating it had never happened.”

This is a complete distortion of what had occurred at both the appeal hearing and the original incident.

Pringle's release

In any event, the outcome of the appeal hearing was an order to set aside the verdict, leaving it open to the DPP to reinstate the charges and proceed to a new trial. In this respect, Pringle’s luck was in. The senior garda who had signed the detention form for Pringle in 1980 had since died.

Any evidence gathered during the detention – such as his alleged admission – could not be used in a retrial. With that in mind, and considering the effect on other aspects of the case with the passage of 15 years, the DPP decided not to proceed.

Had a retrial been feasible it is entirely possible that the verdict would once again be guilty. In his book, Pringle never referenced this crucial aspect of the case, leaving instead the impression that the original verdict had been overturned because of concocted evidence.

Peter Pringle was out the gap while his co-defendants in the initial trial were still facing another 25 years of imprisonment. This was the point when he could have counted his blessings and retreated into obscurity, giving thanks for a criminal justice system that deigns it better for the guilty to go free than to imprison an innocent. He didn’t do that.

Compensation

Soon after his release, Pringle’s solicitor wrote to the Minister for Justice asking for an interim compensation payment of £50,000 (€64,000) to tide over the wronged man until a final settlement could be reached. The figure was referenced by comparison with the payments made to the Birmingham Six after their convictions were overturned a few years previously in the UK. The application was given short shrift.

The next logical step would have been to initiate a civil action against the State for 15 years of wrongful imprisonment, particularly if any agent of the State, such as a garda, had acted with malice. Others caught in such an appalling scenario have done so and been rightfully compensated.

Yet, for some reason, Pringle didn’t pursue an action. Anytime he was asked about it during one of his media appearances his stock reply was to say he was “trying” to get it into the High Court. It was never apparent how anybody could stop him doing so.

When I contacted him in the wake of the publication of his book in 2012, he said that he had a “civil case pending against the State”, but he didn’t wish to discuss it. This was 17 years after the murder conviction was set aside.

I suggested that his allegation that evidence had been concocted against him was at variance with the Court of Appeal ruling.

Peter Pringle and his partner Sunny Jacobs were feted by people who supported the campaign against the death penalty in the USA. Picture: Andrew Downes

“It is a fact that evidence against me was concocted,” he said. “I’ll prove anything I said in the book. You may find differences between a memoir and going through a judgement in detail.”

If he was not present in Ballaghdereen on the day of the robbery it is inexplicable that he didn’t immediately launch an action and vigorously pursue compensation – to which he would be rightly entitled. However, if he was there, any civil action would be fraught with danger.

The State would only have to prove beyond the balance of probabilities – a much lower threshold than the ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ level for criminal convictions – that he had been present and the subsequent actions of the gardaí and courts seen in that light.

Equally, any suggestion that the gardaí had attempted to frame him would be parsed in detail. Any verdict accepting that he had been at the scene of the crime would have had huge reputational damage for him, shattering the carefully constructed image of a man wronged by bent coppers, as if he was one of the Birmingham Six or Guildford Four.

Campaign

Instead of seeking legal vindication and compensation, he and Sunny Jacobs became celebrities among those dedicated to righting wrongs in the criminal justice system. They were frequently on the media in Ireland, the USA and further afield.

They appeared in theatre and film productions based on their respective experiences as they relayed them. (There is no suggestion whatsoever that Ms Jacobs' account of her life was and is anything but entirely truthful).

They opened “a sanctuary of healing and rehabilitation for the wrongly incarcerated” at their home in Connemara, and held fundraisers.

One such event was headlined in New York in 2016 by the singer Judy Collins with tickets selling at $250 a head. On the advertisement, Pringle was refenced as having spent “15 years on death row”. As an articulate and gregarious white man he was box office in these circles.

So went his charmed and celebrity-tinged life for the last 25 years.

Delayed case

In 2018, he finally did launch a High Court action. The state’s barrister asked the court to dismiss the claim as nearly 40 years had elapsed since the original conviction and many of the 115 witnesses at the time were no longer able to recall events accurately, others were difficult to locate, and some had died.

Pringle’s lawyers stated that he was entitled to the presumption of innocence in the action and therefore evidence about his actions, or presence in Ballaghdereen, was irrelevant. In 2020, the court dismissed the action, blaming Pringle for the “inordinate delay” in bringing it to court.

Last May, the Court of Appeal set aside that ruling and sent the matter back to the High Court. The appeal court stated that it wanted the High Court to rule on whether or not any action would allow Pringle the presumption of innocence, or whether the State could proceed on the basis that it reasonably believed that Pringle was the third man.

The outcome of such deliberation would have been very interesting but the case is now likely to be terminated.

The third man

Peter Pringle’s family and friends are grieving following his death at the age of 84. Their pain is real. They are not responsible for the manner in which he lived his life. They can be grateful that certainly until very recent years, according to his media appearances, he was in good health into his ninth decade.

On July 7, 1980, Detective Garda John Morley was 37 and married to Frances with three young children when his life was violently taken. Garda Henry Byrne was 29, the father of two young children. His wife Anne was pregnant with their third.

O’Shea and McCann were guilty of a terrible crime but arguably paid their debt to society with 33 years of imprisonment. Only they know for certain who their accomplice was.

In the eyes of the law, Peter Pringle was innocent of the crime of murder. Yet there are many people with knowledge of this case who are convinced he was the third man.