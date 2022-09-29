Mick Clifford: A levy on concrete blocks? We've been here before

If at first you don’t succeed… The budget speech on Tuesday threw up but a few surprises, one of which was the announcement of the imposition of a levy of 10% on concrete products to contribute towards redress schemes for defective blocks and pyrite.
Paschal Donohoe estimated that the levy, to be introduced next April, should generate around €80m per annum.
There is broad consensus in politics that the construction industry should contribute to the cost of the redress schemes, currently estimated to stand at €2.7bn. However, a few issues arise which might lead one to wonder whether the announced measure was a thread of spin which will ultimately end up being binned.
In the first instance, we have been here before.
In 2012, a panel was appointed to investigate solutions to the presence of pyrite detected at the time in over 10,000 homes. The panel recommended that a levy be imposed on concrete manufacturers and the general insurance industry (not including life insurance). Then environment minister Phil Hogan agreed. He engaged with the respective industries to gauge the reaction, which turned out to be as expected.
The Irish Concrete Federation (ICF) was not best pleased.
“ICF is disappointed with the decision by government to levy the aggregates industry to pay for the repair of houses damaged by pyrite heave,” the federation wrote to Mr Hogan.
“There has been an overwhelmingly negative reaction from ICF members around the country who have had no role whatsoever in the pyrite problems. Some members are recommending the ICF… legally challenge the imposition of a levy.”
The Irish Insurance Federation was even more upset. Its letter quoted the European Convention on Human Rights.
“Quite apart from the arguments relating to European law, we would caution that there is a serious doubt about the constitutionality of this proposal.”
As is often the case, the government thereafter appeared to lack the stomach to legally defend its proposal when a constitutional threat was waved about by a vested interest.
In October 2013, Mr Hogan announced that plans for the levy were being dropped because it “ran into constitutional difficulties” on the basis of advice from the attorney general.
So what has changed? There is a record in this State of governments hiding behind the Constitution when pitted against a vested interest — but, when political realities change, the legal difficulties somehow dissolve.
Two obvious examples are in land rezoning and drink driving.
• In 1973, the Kenny report on housing was shelved because of constitutional issues over rezoning. Fifteen years later, an Oireachtas committee determined — on legal advice — that no such difficulties pertained.
• In 1998, random breath testing for drink driving was rejected over privacy rights in the sacred document. Eight years later, when the public no longer had a tolerance for deaths on the road, this legal concern managed to disappear.