Paul Hosford: Paul Reid's early departure another blow for HSE

As Paul Reid, the face of the health service in Ireland for the last three years spoke to RTÉ's This Week on Sunday, there was no sign that he was preparing to announce his departure from the role.

Reid was grilled by the programme's host, Justin McCarthy, on the response to the summer wave of Covid-19, vacant posts in disability services and Navan Hospital. It was not a valedictory or retrospective interview.

Indeed, much of Reid's outlook was forward-focused on the things the HSE will do in the future.

Speaking to some in Government on Monday after the news of his departure was announced, it was suggested that perhaps the scale of the challenges may have dawned on Reid in recent weeks.

After two years of firefighting through Covid and the HSE cyberattack, a Government source suggested that Reid may have looked at the wholesale changes required and decided that his five-year term, due to end in May 2024, was simply not enough time to turn the ship around. One said that there were a number of issues similar to the current controversy around Navan Hospital "coming down the tracks".

Surprise among ministers

Ministers spoke privately at their surprise that Reid would appear on radio on Sunday knowing he would be stepping down on Monday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the first he heard was a text message on Monday morning. Across Government, there is genuine surprise at Reid's decision and its timing.

Others pointed to the departures of Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer; his deputy, Dr Ronan Glynn; and HSE chief operations officer Anne O'Connor and suggested that the last two years took a heavy toll on those tasked with leading the country's response to Covid-19.

HSE chief Paul Reid, Laura Magahy of Sláintecare, and then health minister Simon Harris in July 2019. Picture: Maxwells

One source questioned what the mass exodus at the top would mean for Sláintecare and the wider health service.

It will be that period which will define Reid's legacy as the head of the HSE, who was brought in by then-health minister Simon Harris to lead a reform agenda.

Harris said the appointment of the former Fingal County Council boss came "at an exciting time for the health service with a clear policy direction as outlined by Sláintecare, record investment and a major capital programme".

But just 10 months in, Covid-19 struck and the health service was forced into a constant state of crisis management.

On Monday, many paid tribute to Reid's work in this time, citing his work ethic and demeanour as important parts of the nationwide response.

But coming in with a record as a capable, straight-talking administrator, Reid's willingness to "front up" when the HSE was under pressure was admired by many who worked with him.

However, he leaves behind a health service which, through no fault of his own, bears no resemblance to the transformed entity his appointment promised.

Leaving behind an organisation which will soon be missing a number of key people, with waiting lists and trolley numbers largely unchanged from pre-pandemic levels and with regional hospital concerns like Navan and Limerick without long-term solutions, the Monaghan GP Ilona Duffy gave voice to what many in the public feel on Twitter on Monday when she asked, "has the term 'sinking ship' ever felt so real?"