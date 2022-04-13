Sligo killings: Neighbours sickened by 'evil' act on two pleasant men

Two horrific murders just over 24 hours apart, potentially linked, have left the people of Sligo town reeling.

Communities now grieving for neighbours, savagely killed, in similar and shocking circumstances.

Residents of Cartron Heights were still trying to understand how a popular, outgoing and successful businessman such as Aidan Moffitt, 42, could be mutilated and murdered, when they woke to hear that, less than a kilometre away, 58-year old Michael Snee was also found dead at his home off Connaughton Road.

Both men lived alone, and were private, pleasant and inoffensive, according to neighbours.

Mr Moffitt was an active member of Fine Gael locally and was recently elected chairman of the Sligo/Strandhill District Committee.

Former Sligo/Leitrim TD Tony McLoughlin described him as "the number cruncher" at election counts, the political strategist who could spot a trend and "give you a different perspective".

Originally from Castlerea, Co Roscommon, he had built an auctioneering business specialising in high-end properties around the North-West.

Gardaí would not release details from his post-mortem examination but said he sustained "significant physical injuries".

Just over 24 hours later, the same words were used to describe the injuries sustained by Michael Snee at his home in the City View cul-de-sac, although a Garda spokesperson stressed Mr Snee’s injuries were “not as extensive” as those inflicted on Mr Moffitt.

The retired healthcare worker, who had impaired vision in one eye, lived a quiet life alone with his dog in one of 14 maisonettes in the council-owned sheltered accommodation for about five years.

Michael Snee was found dead on Tuesday night.

He had previously worked at St John’s Hospital and Cregg House residential home for people with disabilities and was universally liked by all who knew him.

“He would put out the ashes and light the fire for me, that’s the sort of a neighbour he was,” Thomas McCarrick said.

“He didn’t drink. I think his niece raised the alarm. I’d see him nearly every day because he was into gardening. He had the loveliest house you could ever wish for. He put a lot of work and money into his garden, front and back,” he said.

Like many residents of nearby Cartron Heights, neighbours had trouble sleeping after hearing of the murders.

“The tiredness goes off you when you hear something like that. You hear of this in Dublin but in Sligo? It must be a hatred motive,” he said.

“Aidan Moffitt was a big piece of a man but Michael wasn’t a strong man. He was taller than me but he was lighter,” he added.

“It’s just desperate, he was a very pleasant man. It’s tragic. It shouldn’t be happening anywhere," said another neighbour, Rose McGowan.

“It’s usually lovely and peaceful and quiet around here and people are helpful to each other. It’s hard to swallow,” she said.

Is she afraid?

“Afraid? No, because what can you do? There are things you have control over and things you haven’t,” she said.

“I was talking to my neighbour next door and she’s just as gutted as I am,” she added.

Further down, Eddie Heslin was visibly shocked.

He too, wondered if both murders were connected: “There’s nobody entitled to murder anyone,” he said.

Retired gardener Brendan Fox lives around the corner from the murder scene.

He had three friends phone him on yesterday morning asking if he was okay.

“It’s a very quiet area. I look out at 9pm and everybody’s in bed and likewise in the other cul-de-sac."

Most of his older neighbours live alone in single-bedroom maisonettes, many with impairments.

“I don’t know what to feel. You think you get used to the news, out in Ukraine and the war but this is brutal. There was probably a homophobic element to it but it’s a sick act. That’s evil, that’s what it is,” he said.

“Today is the first warm day, things are starting to grow again. It’s a bad day to be feeling bad,” he added.