Cianan Brennan: Time has come for the RTÉ Player to grow up

On December 19 2020 I had my final fit of pique with the RTÉ Player.

The All Ireland Football Final between Dublin and Mayo was on, and the country was about to fall into the next Covid-related lockdown.

I needed pre-Christmas cheer in the form of the GAA’s footballing showpiece, which is one of my annual highlights. You can probably guess where this is going.

The following 90 minutes was among the most frustrating viewing experiences imaginable - the stream hung constantly, each time it did we got put through the same four ads on repeat, each instance lasting about two minutes (the fact the ads are the only thing that seems to work on the Player has become something of a niche 2020s Irish joke, one people probably won’t understand the relevance of in 40 years’ time).

The Player wasn’t fit for purpose then, and while some performance improvement has been noted in the interim, it still isn’t exactly up to scratch now, something acknowledged by RTÉ repeatedly at recent Oireachtas committee hearings.

That’s not a great record when you consider the player was first launched just under 13 years ago. That’s a long time to not manage to get it right.

So why does this matter? Is the Player that big a deal?

It matters for several reasons.

Firstly, yes, a fully functioning multimedia player is a prerequisite for any modern media platform. The world has moved further towards streaming, with live television becoming less of a priority in the era of on-demand content.

Second, for RTÉ specifically, the move towards a blanket household broadcasting charge is fundamental to its future. Such a charge is designed to account for the money lost by the broadcaster to licence fee evaders and ineligible ‘no-tv’ households (an estimated 15% of homes).

RTÉ estimates the revenue it’s losing out on due to the “utterly broken” (to quote director general Dee Forbes) licence fee model is over €65 million per annum.

Dee Forbes, Director General, RTÉ. File picture: Maxwell Photography

But if we’re to move to a broadcasting charge, the State’s preeminent media player would need to be in good nick. So it is very much in RTÉ’s interests for the player to be performing well.

Lastly, RTÉ’s ongoing, seemingly never-ending financial plight isn’t exactly a secret at this stage. In that respect the money needed to upskill the RTÉ Player may equate to a drop in the ocean. But the need for that relatively small technological bailout seems symptomatic of an institution which has to constantly fight the appearance of always having the begging bowl out. It’s indicative of a wider financial malaise in Montrose.

Last month, the broadcaster appeared before both the Oireachtas Public Accounts and Media Committees to discuss its finances, and the Player came up repeatedly.

Before the PAC Ms Forbes stated, in terms of what it will cost to bring the player up to standard, that she didn’t “have that number to hand”.

“It is significantly more than we are spending now or have been spending for a number of years,” she said.

She acknowledged that in the current media world having an efficient player is a given. “We have to be at the table in this space,” she said, adding that, assuming the funding were not an issue, improving the Player would be “top of our agenda”.

A week later before the Media committee, Ms Forbes got a little bit more specific.

“The honest answer is it will cost millions,” she said.

It is something that we have been looking at over the past number of years. We have made progress. We are competing with very heavily funded global players in this space.

Crucially, she said: “We have made some provision in the future for some of this but if funding does not come our way then this cannot come to a place where it can be up there in that world class space.”

The truth is RTÉ is walking a tightrope here, which sees it hammering the Government over the head with the fact that it needs to be funded adequately without looking like it’s constantly grasping for taxpayer cash.

It goes some way to explaining the broadcaster’s reaction to an Irish Examiner report on the funding required for the player published on Tuesday.

That report covered the RTÉ’s most recent correspondence with the PAC dated February 9, in which it said it could not provide a specific figure, but that a “conservative” estimate would suggest that “several million euro… as a minimal requirement” would be needed.

Upgrading the Player would require “specialist skills” necessitating even more operating expenditure, it said.

The broadcaster went further.

“On-demand and live streaming technology requires extensive investment and infrastructure to deliver parity of service with linear broadcast services, which have been in operation for many decades, with continued investment of significant capital funding to the level of tens of millions,” it said.

When the piece made reference to “tens of millions” being required to upgrade the player and bring it in line with industry standards, the reaction was swift. RTÉ issued a press release decrying the “incorrect” statement, stating that the phrase had been in reference to the historic spend on legacy broadcasting formats.

Ms Forbes told the PAC in April 2021 that RTÉ had had to “invest substantially in the player in order to make it fit for purpose because of course we are being compared with Netflix, Amazon etc”.

The increased audience for the Player since the pandemic began is now a matter of record, with an increase of time spent on its content of 43% in the first 12 months of Covid.

It saw 67.5 million streams in 2020 alone, split 60:40 between on-demand services and live programming, while Ms Forbes proudly told the Media committee in January that streaming of Euro 2020 last summer on the platform “almost broke the internet”.

Leave the might of Netflix et al aside though - why can’t RTÉ Player be as good as the offerings of TG4 or the BBC (reported annual spend on its iPlayer of about €6 million). Even Virgin Media TV’s relatively no-frills player feels a deal more reliable than the RTÉ variant.

Thirteen years after its launch, the fact that a money pit may be required to fix the RTÉ Player’s ills smacks more of poor vision or management.