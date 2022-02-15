RTÉ Player needs investment of 'tens of millions of euros'

Bringing the RTÉ Player in line with industry standards will cost tens of millions of euros in terms of capital investment, the broadcaster has said.

In correspondence with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), RTÉ’s head of public affairs Vivienne Flood said that an investment of several million euros would be a “minimal requirement” in order to bring the online player up to standard.

The player allows streaming of RTÉ exclusive content and syndicated programming, together with live broadcast streams, for those viewing online. Such a player is a standard offering for broadcasters.

However, RTÉ’s version has come in for consistent criticism due to its perceived instability and unreliability, especially in terms of live sporting events with large audiences, with its performance highlighted repeatedly at RTÉ’s previous appearances before the Oireachtas last month.

'Additional specialist skills'

Ms Flood said that “further evolution” of the player would necessitate the acquisition of “additional specialist skills which will require increased operating expenditure”.

She said that in order to put a precise figure on how much would be needed “further product technical scoping and benchmarking” would be necessary.

Nevertheless, she said, in order for on-demand players to deliver parity of service with legacy broadcast services that have been in operation for many decades, “continued investment of significant capital funding to the level of tens of millions” would be required.

At a recent hearing of the Oireachtas media committee, RTÉ’s director general Dee Forbes said that the broadcaster had spent “a lot of time and resources” improving the performance of the player for live broadcasts, adding that RTÉ “almost broke the internet” in terms of the numbers of people streaming the Euro 2020 tournament via the player last summer.

She said that the way in which the consumption of media has changed in recent years requires that “we have to be at the table in this space”, and said that, assuming the funding was provided, improving the player would be “top of our agenda”.

At the same hearing, Ms Forbes bemoaned the “scale and resources” of the largest commercial streaming services such as Disney and Amazon and compared it to the diminishing returns of RTÉ’s budgetary commitments over the past decade.

'We do not have the resources'

“We do not have the resources or money of some of the streamers or the likes of Channel 4, which has invested significantly in this,” Ms Forbes told the PAC on January 20.

Meanwhile, Ms Flood has told the Oireachtas committee, in her correspondence, that Operation Transformation, RTÉ’s flagship health programme which has faced criticism from advocacy groups that it promotes body shaming, is sponsored by Healthy Ireland, an initiative of the Department of Health.

Some €561,000 has been given to the show in sponsorship via Healthy Ireland over the course of the past two years.

Ms Flood said that “where relevant or useful”, research from the department is made available to Operation Transformation’s production team “to ensure that the content is as informed, relevant, and accurate as possible”.