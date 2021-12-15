Q&A: The who, what, when, where and how of the booster rollout

Who is eligible for a booster so far?

Everyone over 50, with some leeway now for GPs to vaccinate younger people;

Anyone aged 16 to 59 with an underlying condition;

All healthcare workers;

Anyone living in a nursing home, disability centre or other long-term care centre;

Appointments will go to over-40s next week.

What's happening in mass vaccination centres?

People aged 50 to 69, healthcare workers and people with underlying conditions are receiving appointments by text.

Walk-in booster clinics are also available but not every day, so people are advised to check the HSE website before travelling.

Hours are being extended. Cork City Hall will offer 12-hour walk-in clinics on Saturday and Sunday, for example, with a plan to continue opening at 8am afterwards while offering a mix of appointment-only or walk-in clinics.

And GPs?

Over-70s are sent appointments, as are people with underlying conditions, and anyone aged between 50 and 59. Most practices offer set appointments, some have online booking systems.

They can start vaccinating all adult groups including pregnant women, but only if they have vaccines left over from their priority groups.

The Irish Medical Organisation has advised checking your GP's website as this situation will differ between practices, and also change from week to week as deliveries increase.

What about pharmacies?

Anyone over 50 or younger people with underlying conditions, pregnant women and healthcare workers can now book a pharmacy booster. Younger people are not yet eligible despite some confusion earlier on Wednesday around this.

A list of the 700 participating pharmacies is on the HSE website.

What's the gap between vaccine and booster?

The latest advice is to wait three months. This applies to anyone who received first doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or the single-shot Janssen vaccines.

People are advised to count the 90 days closely; anecdotally people have been turned away at walk-in clinics for being even two days short of the limit.

Where in Munster are boosters offered?

Cork City Hall is offering boosters by appointment only for the public on Thursday and Friday alongside walk-ins for health staff. At the weekend, 12-hour walk-ins clinics will run for eligible groups.

The Tralee clinic is by appointment only on Thursday and Friday for eligible people, then at the weekend for walk-ins for over-50s between 08:30am and 4:30pm.

A walk-in clinic at Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre runs this weekend between 9:15 and 4:15pm.

A walk-in clinic will run on the Gort Road, Ennis, on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Bantry Primary Care Centre offers a walk-in clinic on Sunday for over-50s, and is offering appointments on Thursday and Friday.

The WIT Sports Campus offers boosters to different groups next week, check the website for days.

In Tipperary, boosters are available in Nenagh and the Poppyfields Retail Park in Clonmel on Thursday.

