Pharmacies won't give boosters to all over 16s as message was 'sent in error'

The Irish Pharmacy Union said anyone who booked their appointment in the hours before the message was recalled should have their booster appointment honoured. Picture: Christian Charisius/dpa via AP

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 18:27
Niamh Griffin

Pharmacies will not begin offering booster vaccines to all over-16s, as a message for them to do so was sent “in error” by the HSE.

However, the Irish Pharmacy Union believes anyone who booked their appointment in the hours before the message was recalled should have this honoured.

That is according to Darragh O’ Loughlin, secretary general of the Irish Pharmacy Union, who said the confusion could cause stress for people who were already looking forward to getting their booster shot early.

The announcement was sent to pharmacies early on Wednesday, but was recalled by the HSE by Wednesday evening.

Mr O’ Loughlin said: “It is going to cause a lot of confusion and upset in pharmacies. There are going to be people who made that appointment in good faith.” He expects some pharmacists will have to reschedule people already.

“Our position is that people shouldn’t be disadvantaged or inconvenienced just because there was an error in messaging from the HSE,” he said.

“Anyone who made an appointment in that window should be allowed get that vaccination.” 

He said on a more positive note it is confirmed that pharmacies will receive higher deliveries in the coming weeks, saying “an extra round of vaccines will be delivered”.

