The Mick Clifford Podcast: On the dictator's trail 

Anne Daly and Ronan Tynan’s latest documentary 'Bringing Assad To Justice' examines the attempts by hundreds of exiled Syrians to gather enough evidence to ensure that one day Bashar al Assad will have to stand trials for his war crimes.
This is the Irish filmmaker’s second piece of work on the war in Syria where at least 350,000 people have died and six million have been forced to leave the country.
The documentary is particularly timely as recent events suggest there are already attempts to invite the Syrian dictator back into the international community.
Ronan spoke about the making of the film, the brave people he encountered and how an Irish video journalist in thehighlighted how the regime had actually targeted hospitals for bombing.