The Mick Clifford Podcast: On the dictator's trail 

On this week's pod, Irish filmmaker Ronan Tynan tells Mick about his latest documentary, 'Bringing Assad to Justice'
The Mick Clifford Podcast: On the dictator's trail 

Syrian President Bashar al Assad. File Picture: AP/PA

Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 08:35
Mick Clifford

Anne Daly and Ronan Tynan’s latest documentary 'Bringing Assad To Justice' examines the attempts by hundreds of exiled Syrians to gather enough evidence to ensure that one day Bashar al Assad will have to stand trials for his war crimes. 

This is the Irish filmmaker’s second piece of work on the war in Syria where at least 350,000 people have died and six million have been forced to leave the country. 

The documentary is particularly timely as recent events suggest there are already attempts to invite the Syrian dictator back into the international community. 

Ronan spoke about the making of the film, the brave people he encountered and how an Irish video journalist in the New York Times highlighted how the regime had actually targeted hospitals for bombing.

Read More

The Mick Clifford Podcast: Aidan Regan - Right you are on the left

More in this section

Brian Ó Gallachóir: How has Ireland reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 18% since 2005? Brian Ó Gallachóir: How has Ireland reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 18% since 2005?
Kennedys and Connally in Limousine The JFK cover-up strikes again
Cop26 - Glasgow Jonathan Watts: What’s at stake at make-or-break Cop26 summit
#Podcasts - Home#Podcasts - Mick CliffordPlace: Syria
Boys take water on a street of Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya.

Concern: COP26 must deliver climate justice and avert further widespread hunger

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices