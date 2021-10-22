The Mick Clifford Podcast: Aidan Regan - Right you are on the left

Are Irish voters moving to the left and if so why?
Results from the 2020 general election appear to indicate that a growing number of voters are now voting on the left of the political spectrum.
But is this a fad, or related to specific issues in that election, or is it part of a growing trend in this country?
If there is a move to the left then it is coming at a time when many countries in Europe and even further afield appear to be going in the opposite direction.
Political economist Aidan Regan recently co-wrote a paper on the issue and he talks on the podcast this week about what is really going on, how long it has been going on and what exactly is left populism, which appears to be in the ascendant with Irish voters.