Diverse views can enhance legislation on policing reform

- Human rights are the foundation and purpose of policing;
- Policing and national security are not the responsibility of the police alone;
- Accountability and oversight structures should be clear and effective;
- Internal governance should be strong and efficient;
- Police duties should be clearly defined, and resources deployed accordingly;
- An Garda Síochána should be structured and managed to support frontline policing;
- The people of An Garda Síochána are its greatest resource;
- Policing must be information-led;
- Policing should be seen as a profession;
- Policing must be adaptive, innovative, and cost-effective.
- Prof Donncha O’Connell teaches law at NUI Galway. He was a member of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland. The views expressed in this piece are personal.