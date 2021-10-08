The Mick Clifford Podcast: Mary McGill: Facebook and Instagram – Anti-social media?

How harmful is the culture of Facebook and Instagram and what can be done to protect young people in particular from the worst excesses in pursuit of profit?
Mick's guest this week is author and Media Studies lecturer, Mary McGill.

Mick Clifford

This week a whistleblower told the US senate about how Facebook had suppressed research that showed the serious impact that use of the company’s Instagram platform can have on young women and girls.

Frances Haugen said that anytime it came to a conflict between public safety and profit, Facebook always opted for the latter. 

So how harmful is the culture of Facebook and Instagram and what can be done to protect young people in particular from the worst excesses in pursuit of profit?

Media studies lecturer and author of The Visibility Trap: Sexism, Surveillance & Social Media Mary McGill joins Mick on this week's pod to discuss the issue.

