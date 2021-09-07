What will return of the Taliban mean for the rest of the region?

Pakistan’s nemesis, India, will be more unsettled by the new political order in Afghanistan. It was a major backer of the government of Ashraf Ghani – the only other democracy in the region. It has invested substantially in Afghan infrastructure projects since 2001 building roads, hospitals and even the Afghan parliament building. If the return of the Taliban is a ‘win’ for Pakistan it will be perceived as a ‘loss’ for India. There will be concerns about Afghanistan becoming, once again, a base for anti-India jihadists. India, however, will be more perturbed about any benefits accruing to its regional rival, China – Beijing has already held talks with the Taliban while New Delhi’s history with the Taliban is troubled. Tensions between India and China date back to the 1950s and, in the past two years, skirmishes have broken out leading to deaths of soldiers from both sides. The struggle between these economic powerhouses for advantage in Afghanistan will be one to watch.