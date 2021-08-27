The Mick Clifford Podcast: Forced Marriage-Dalal Alshohaib's escape to Ireland from Saudia Arabia

Dalal Alshohaib's story is one of stuggle and ultimate triumph. 
The Mick Clifford podcast spoke this week to Dalal Alshohaib, a Saudi Arabian woman who was forced to marry her husband at the age of 19. 

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 11:22

As the Taliban exerts control on Afghanistan and a woman’s basic rights come under attack again we speak to a woman from another part of the Islamic world who was subjected to a forced marriage. 

Dalal Alshohaib met the man she was told would be her husband when she was 18 and was forced to marry him a year later in her native Saudi Arabia. 

She managed to eventually get out of the marriage and now lives in Ireland where she is estranged from her family back home. 

Her story is one of struggle and ultimate triumph.

