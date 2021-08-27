Fears grow for Irish stranded in Afghanistan after delay in launching rescue mission

Fears are mounting for the safety of 75 Irish citizens and residents who have been left stranded in Afghanistan after the Irish rescue team flew out from Kabul Airport with 26 citizens.

The decision to leave — on board French and Finnish military aircraft — came against the background of a “deteriorating security situation” and as two bombs exploded at the airport, killing as many as 60 Afghans and 12 US troops. There were reports of further explosions last night.

All Irish evacuees flew on foreign aircraft

The successful rescue of 26 people brings to 36 the total number of Irish people removed from Afghanistan in the last week, all of them aboard foreign aircraft.

The crisis has raised the interlinked issues of why the Government waited so long to send an 11-strong Irish team — comprising the Army Ranger Wing and diplomats — and the lack of long-range military aircraft capable of rescues.

Amnesty International Ireland executive director Colm O’Gorman said:

We have the gravest of concerns for anyone in Kabul who has not been able to leave, whether that is Irish citizens who have not been able to be evacuated or any of those at risk of reprisals from the Taliban. Every measure possible should be made to make sure that all those who need to flee, can do so safely.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the bulk of the 26 people flew out on a French military plane, which was due to arrive in Paris last night. He said a Finnish aircraft took the remaining citizens and members of the Emergency Consular Assistance Team (ECAT).

He said the numbers “increased a lot in the last few days” and that their current estimate was that there were 60 Irish citizens and family members, as well as 15 Afghan citizens, who are normally resident in Ireland, still in Afghanistan.

He reassured families “that they won't be forgotten” and that officials will continue to “advise and support” them and work with other countries to try and find exit routes out and "bring them home to Ireland".

Ireland's ability to help its citizens queried

Former soldier and defence analyst Declan Power said he hopes that when the dust settles there can be negotiations with the Taliban to allow for repatriation. He said various European governments continue to have a diplomatic presence there.

He added: “It begs the question, something we need to look more detail at, is the capacity as a State to render assistance to our citizens:

We’ve done some things well but there are others we need to do better, including the need for a proper long-range military aircraft.

Former Irish army ranger and Kildare South TD Cathal Berry said the ECAT had a “resounding success” in securing the evacuation of 26 people.

“You couldn’t ask for more. They had only 36 hours on the tarmac, an incredible result for the limited amount of time they had.” However, he said the Government delayed getting the team in the air:

It was delayed for obvious reasons — we don’t have the airlift. If you don’t have that you are begging for seats and you have no control over your transport arrangements. Imagine what they could have done if they had 10 days in theatre.

Asked would a speedier dispatch of the emergency team have gotten more Irish people out, Mr Coveney told RTÉ's Prime Time: “Not necessarily, perhaps.”

On purchasing long-range aircraft, he said: "We'll have a look at it and review it."