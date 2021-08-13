The Mick Clifford Podcast: Cara Augustenborg - The end of the world as we know it

The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) this week has provided a wake up call for the world at large.
We can no longer continue to live as we have, particularly those of us who inhabit the wealthier countries.
A huge reduction in carbon emissions will be necessary to stave off the worst aspects of the changing climate.
But what exactly will this mean for all of us over the coming years?
How must we change our lives in order to keep our climate? What moral responsibilities are now on our collective shoulders?
Environmental scientist and writer Cara Augustenborg addresses these issues and explains why she believes a better society is possible if we are all willing to do our bit.