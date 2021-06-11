The Mick Clifford Podcast: Arthur Griffith - Father of us all

Why, in the popular imagination, is Arthur Griffith not held in higher esteem? 
Author Colum Kenny join's Mick on the podcast this week to discuss his new book, The Enigma of Arthur Griffith - Father Of Us All

Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 08:30
Mick Clifford

This year marks the centenary of one of the most momentous years in the country’s history. 

Arthur Griffith was a leading figure during the revolutionary period who has perhaps not been remembered with the same respect and affection as others. 

Founder of Sinn Féin in 1905, friend of the 1916 leaders, president of the provisional government while DeValera was in the USA and one of the chief negotiators of the Anglo Irish Agreement in 1921. 

Colum Kenny, author of The enigma of Arthur Griffith – Father Of Us All joins the podcast this week to rake over the man, his life and his legacy.

The Mick Clifford Podcast: Saoirse Exton - Keeping us on our toes

