The Mick Clifford Podcast: Arthur Griffith - Father of us all

This year marks the centenary of one of the most momentous years in the country’s history.
Arthur Griffith was a leading figure during the revolutionary period who has perhaps not been remembered with the same respect and affection as others.
Founder of Sinn Féin in 1905, friend of the 1916 leaders, president of the provisional government while DeValera was in the USA and one of the chief negotiators of the Anglo Irish Agreement in 1921.
Why, in the popular imagination, is Griffith not held in higher esteem?
Colum Kenny, author ofjoins the podcast this week to rake over the man, his life and his legacy.