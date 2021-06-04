The Mick Cliff Podcast: Saorise Exton - Keeping us on our toes

This week’s guest Saoirse Exton is worried about the planet, the future and the failure of those who lead to act against the dangers.
Saoirse is a 15-year-old transition year student in Limerick who wrote to theto express her anger and concern at the apparent disregard for the ravages of climate change.
She is already an experienced activist in her young life and rightly feels that her generation needs to take the initiative.
“I am sick and tired and angry and yet I have barely lived,” she wrote.
“I am exhausted simply by caring. My grief runs deep, it saps my strength when I am forced to continue to live in a society shaped by your hands that simply does not care.”