The Mick Cliff Podcast: Saorise Exton - Keeping us on our toes

Limerick transition year student Saoirse Exton is Mick's guest this week
The Mick Cliff Podcast: Saorise Exton - Keeping us on our toes

Saoirse Exton joins Mick on this week's episode. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 08:30
Mick Clifford

This week’s guest Saoirse Exton is worried about the planet, the future and the failure of those who lead to act against the dangers.

Saoirse is a 15-year-old transition year student in Limerick who wrote to the Irish Examiner to express her anger and concern at the apparent disregard for the ravages of climate change. 

She is already an experienced activist in her young life and rightly feels that her generation needs to take the initiative.

“I am sick and tired and angry and yet I have barely lived,” she wrote. 

“I am exhausted simply by caring. My grief runs deep, it saps my strength when I am forced to continue to live in a society shaped by your hands that simply does not care.”

Read More

The Mick Clifford Podcast: How long does it take to be radicalised online?

More in this section

Bon Secure Sisters statement of apology Mairead Enright: Flawed Mother and Baby report cannot be allowed to stand
FILE PHOTO An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for a 179-unit apartment development on the site of the Bessborough Mother and Baby home survivor Clodagh Finn: Stop muting our voices 
Housing stock Elaine Loughlin: Changes to property tax make it fairer for all
#podcasts - home#podcasts - mick clifford#climate changeenvironment
hacker

Q&A: Why are there so many phone and online scams at the moment?

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices