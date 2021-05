Caolan Robertson reckons it could take just six weeks to be radicalised online.

He should know.

He was radicalised and went on to make videos for YouTube for a range of different right-wing extremists and conspiracy theorists.

He travelled extensively making these films, including back to his native Ireland at the time of the Eighth Amendment referendum.

Today, he is dedicated to warning people of the dangers of radicalisation, which, he believes, is growing at an alarming rate.