The Mick Clifford Podcast: Homing in on the pandemic

Irish Examiner Political Editor Daniel McConnell joins Mick on this week's episode
Housing is likely to be the main political issue all the way up until the next election.

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 09:35
Michael Clifford

Normal fare in politics has resumed with a bang as we appear to be finally heading out of the pandemic. 

Housing is the issue that is dominating and according to this week’s guest, Irish Examiner political editor Danny McConnell, it is also likely to be the front and centre all the way to the next election. 

Danny talks about how this government and its predecessor appears to have missed a trick in really tackling the housing issue before it got to where it is now at. 

He also runs the rule over the forthcoming Dublin Bay South by-election

