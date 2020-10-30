Q&A: What's the problem with hand sanitisers, wipes and soaps in schools?

Q: What’s the problem with hand sanitisers, wipes, soaps and detergents in schools?

A: A review of all biocidal products currently used in schools found that more than 50 of these products are not registered correctly.

By law, only products listed on the Department of Agriculture's biocidal product register may be placed on the market.

These products should have a clearly visible PCS or IE-BPA or EU number on the label.

A major review of the products currently approved for use in school found that almost one third (30%) did not “satisfactorily” meet these registration requirements.

There is "no reason" to believe failing to register a product means there are concerns over safety or efficacy, according to the Department of Agriculture, but it is taking action on a "precautionary basis" in relation to products available across the public service.

Q: What does this mean?

A: It means that 14 types of wipes, 17 types of hand sanitiser, 5 hand sanitiser refills, 8 hand soaps, 7 detergents are not allowed to be used in schools.

The Department of Education’s procurement service and the Department of Agriculture are working directly with the suppliers involved, and they say it may be possible to reinstate these products at a later date.

Q: How does this tie in with Virapro?

A: The review of all biocidal products available to schools was initiated following the recall of Virapro products last week.

Q: Are the products unsafe?

A: The Department of Education said there’s no evidence to suggest these now removed products are unsafe.

However, there is evidence to suggest that Virapro may cause dermatitis, irritation, and headaches through prolonged use.

Q: What kind of checks and balances were in place to prevent something like this from happening?

A: According to the Department of Education, suppliers were required to confirm that their products were compliant with regulations and provide documentation before being approved for use in schools.

This was part of the procurement process for the Education Sector PPE Procurement Agreement that took place in June and July.

Suppliers were also asked to provide information on their current live product range rather than future releases and to give examples of contracts in the last two years which included supply to the Irish public sector.

In response to previous inquiries put to it by this paper, a spokeswoman for the Department of Education said suppliers were required to provide written confirmation they were compliant with relevant regulations. This included biocidal, EU safety, and labelling requirements.

“Samples of the products and safety data sheets for each product were reviewed.”

Q: What has the reaction been like?

A: Not good. There’s been huge, well-documented anxiety from both teachers and parents around schools this term. On an operational level, school staff have been under huge pressure to keep the show on the road.

The late announcement last week about Virapro led to a lot of frustration, with schools seemingly being the last to know. This news hasn't gone down the best either.

The full impact the removal of these products will have is not quite clear yet but schools are now left with three days to remove, clean out, organise, and restock supplies before thousands of students return to school after their holidays.

Virapro hand sanitiser was recalled last week. Picture: PA

Politically, the reaction has also been quick.

Labour education spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the Department of Education has serious questions to answer.

“I wrote to the Chair of the Education Committee calling on Minister Foley to attend the committee this week on foot of the situation with the defective ViraPro sanitiser."

"Given the seriousness of the situation we find ourselves in following the recall of more than 50 products, I would again reiterate my call for her to attend an emergency meeting of the committee as soon as possible."

“School leaders are fast losing faith in the Department and Minister, and school leaders are now faced with working through the entire midterm and the upcoming weekend scrambling to try and withdraw the products and secure replacement stock before Monday morning.”

Q: What happens next?

A: Schools are being asked to remove the listed products and gather them for safe keeping.

Stock is due to be collected by the suppliers themselves, according to the Department of Education.

Schools affected by the removal of these products will be provided with funding to source new supplies.

There are sufficient stocks available for schools to order, with schools directed to contact any of the suppliers remaining on the approved list to directly process orders.

Any affected school will also be provided with funding for an Aide for two days to assist with dealing with these issues.

The Schools Covid-19 helpline on 057 9324461 will be open until 8.30pm on Thursday and from 8am on Friday until 8pm and from 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

The email address is covid19_alert@education.gov.ie . Emails will be monitored and replied to over the weekend also.