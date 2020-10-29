Recall sees more than 50 sanitisation products removed from schools

The Department of Education has removed more than 50 sanitisation products from schools following a review of biocidal products prompted by the recall of potentially dangerous hand sanitiser.

Initiated following a major recall of Virapro hand sanitiser, schools are now being directed to remove 43 biocidal products, and nine other products from use, including wipes, hand sanitiser, soap, and detergent.

In an email sent to principals sent this evening, the department said it does not have evidence that these products are unsafe.

They have been removed instead as it has not been possible to “satisfactorily confirm their registration status as part of the review.”

Schools have been issued with a list of the affected products.

“It is very concerning that many of the products on the approved list of resources have now been deemed inappropriate,” the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) said.

“That this information has come to light during the mid-term break is very unsatisfactory.

“School leaders and boards of management needed this break to recharge after an incredibly stressful nine weeks.”

Schools with stocks of product on the “removed” list, whether purchased through the agreement or locally, are advised to please discontinue using them and store them safely pending collection by the supplier.

Funding for new supplies

Schools impacted will be provided with funding to source new supplies, according to the department in its email to principals.

The department said it has also sourced additional products from approved suppliers to ensure sufficient supply.

“Schools seeking new products to replace stock should contact any of the suppliers on the approved product list directly to process orders," the department said.

“The department is putting in place supports in conjunction with the suppliers to provide stock to schools in time for Monday November 2.”

Schools having any difficulty sourcing an alternative supply can contact the department’s Covid-19 helpline or email address.

The Schools Covid-19 helpline on 057 9324461 will be open until 8.30pm on Thursday and from 8am on Friday until 8pm and from 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

The email address is covid19_alert@education.gov.ie. Emails will be monitored and replied to over the weekend also.

Any school impacted by this will be provided with funding for an aide for two days to assist with dealing with these issues, the department added.

“The funding for the aide and additional funding for schools impacted will issue as soon as possible. The daily rate payable is €143.32. Schools can decide themselves who they wish to employ to help with this work.”