Good to see new Lord Mayor of Cork city Kieran McCarthy get going early on with an issue that’s literally at the heart of the city.

One of his first visits with the chain of office was to the English Market, and afterwards he told Eoin English of this parish: “The market is a civic space all Corkonians can be proud of and I know many Corkonians make weekly attempts to support the SMEs within the space. I am a regular punter there as well.”

However, he also pointed out that the northern aisle of the market, in particular, needs a plan, given there are several vacant stalls along that stretch.

“I have made my comments to the council’s management team on the market,” he said. “And I have asked them to present a strategy for the market at the council’s finance committee.

“And above all, it is crucial for all of us in Cork to support the market or to rediscover it, if one has not bought from there in a while.”

All true, and to give him his due he cited the city council’s food strategy and the market’s start-up food business stall as well. Events are not occurring in a vacuum. The stakeholders are clearly aware of the issues on hand.

When I read this piece I said I’d hit for the market myself — I visit regularly enough anyway, but I also wanted to check out something specific, an issue brought to my attention recently by one of my research assistants.

The sheer number of tourists to be found in the market.

A busy English Market.

When I landed I found that my assistant wasn’t exaggerating. The place was plódaithe from one end to the other with what seemed like half a dozen different touring groups.

Of course, the narrow walkways, which lend the market a natural intimacy for shoppers and stallholders who know each other for years, are not as well suited for visitors strolling slowly from one corner of the market to the other. Stopping every few feet for a photograph or two, or three. Peering at the fish and the meats. Nodding at the stallholders. Slowing down even more. Then speeding up again momentarily.

This makes for a frustrating experience for others, specifically those people getting their bag of mussels or bone marrow burgers or sourdough loaf — customers, in other words. People doing their shopping rather than filling the camera roll for the folks back home.

(The one saving grace was the lack of a TV crew on the day I visited, which in itself was odd. The market always seems to be half-dressed when it doesn’t have a cameraman and someone operating a microphone lurking there. It seems obligatory for a camera crew coming within one hundred miles of Cork to be drawn to the market by its Star Wars-type tractor beam, there to be confined for years upon end with no hope of ever departing).

The crowds of tourists, though. I was reminded of a piece in The Telegraph a few years back about the Boqueria, the English Market’s equivalent in Barcelona.

The capital of Catalonia has been overrun by tourists to the extent that it has had to legislate to restrict short-term holiday lets, among other measures, and its local market is another victim of the sight-seeing hordes.

A Telegraph writer said at the time (this was 2015): “Not only do these marauding groups restrict movement in the confined space, but (they) prevent locals from going about their business especially as those involved take endless photos and dawdle by stalls.

“Hopefully all the considerate holidaymakers —families, couples, and individuals — will keep coming while large guided groups will with any luck come to learn that a little sensitivity and charm can go a long way.”

At that point, there were plans to limit tourist access to the Barcelona market. Tour groups of more than 15 holidaymakers were not allowed into the Boqueria at busy times such as Friday and Saturday mornings and afternoons, thus allowing locals to shop for their weekly staples.

This seems extreme, though if you’ve had to grapple with six Americans and three Germans to get to your desired stall in the market you may see it as remarkably restrained.

The market is a public space and everyone is welcome, obviously enough. Despite my grumbling, I would hesitate before limiting access to the market for non-locals.

But it would also be foolish to imagine that masses of tourists do not have an impact on the market, and not just in terms of clogging the passageways.

In that regard, I was intrigued by a Guardian report on how the arrival of more and more tourists changed the Barcelona market I mentioned above.

In 2018 that outlet reported of the Boqueria: “Once a mecca for cooks and foodies where you could buy everything from truffles to edible insects, the stallholders are one by one caving into the force majeure of tourism, with fresh fish, meat, and vegetables giving way to juice bars and assorted takeaways. The very reason for visiting la Boqueria— even as a tourist — will soon cease to exist.”

This is a neat crystallisation of the problem. Tourists come to a place like the English Market because of its reputation as a different kind of space, a source of local produce, an experience all its own.

But if too many tourists arrive then it’s more difficult for that difference to be maintained, because the authenticity has to yield to the press of people.

And, in an ironic twist, the temptation is to cater to the tourists rather than the locals, stripping out the very traits that made it worth visiting in the first place.

Is there a solution? Ironically, the people of Barcelona found an answer of sorts. Faced with the overcrowding in the Boqueria, they refurbished another market in the city — the Saint Antoni market — which was aimed at locals rather than tourists.

That didn't happen without a couple of complications, mind. The refurbishment took nine years — a lot longer than was originally planned — due to Roman ruins being found on the site. And it didn’t come cheap either, the final bill reaching €80 million.

Drill into that figure, however, and the €80 million covered the cost of moving the market to temporary accommodation during the renovations as well as the creation of a “superille” — a “super block”.

Covering 26,000 square metres surrounding the market, this is a zone that removes traffic to the perimeter of the area, or block, prioritises pedestrians, and provides green spaces and play areas for children.

Is this the solution to the English Market conundrum? Rather than limiting access, open the market out even further and perhaps annex the Grand Parade and Bishop Lucey Park (if the Masons don’t want it)? Creating an English Market “super block”, diverting traffic west through Tuckey Street and east along Patrick Street around it, would create room enough for tourists and locals alike.

And for those poor TV crews, long deprived of sunshine as they wander the Market’s passageways.